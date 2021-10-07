Album of the Week: Friends That Break Your Heart, by James Blake

★★★★☆

James Blake has revealed that he’s been encouraged to write more honest and expressive lyrics by his girlfriend, the actress and campaigner Jameela Jamil.

The Los Angeles-based Englishman is certainly baring his soul on his fifth album, which finds the now 33-year-old reflecting on mistakes made and people who have let him down.

But while the bathwater has changed, he hasn’t quite thrown out the baby. Blake’s signature sound is the stripped-down torch song, performed in the style of a piano crooner yet surrounded by ghostly electronic effects and with washes of bass that can make it seem as if your body is about to spontaneously disintegrate.

Virtually all his music is a variation on that theme. And yet, such is the rawness with which he sings, and the subterranean menace invested in his beats, the formula works every time. It certainly comes together quite irresistibly on Friends That Break Your Heart.

Jameela Jamil, partner of James Blake, and contributor to Friends That Break Your Heart.

The album begins in emotionally devastating fashion.

“I can’t believe I’m still making excuses for your crimes,” whispers Blake on Famous Last Words. “I’ve truly lost it / This time.”

The sentiments are presumably addressed to a toxic presence in his life with whom he’s better off without – a message repeated on the title track (“In the end, it was friends…who broke my heart”).

Those lyrics can, in isolation, make Blake sound like the least sociable person on the planet. In fact, he’s an eager collaborator and has worked with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Frank Ocean.

Some of those favours are returned here, with r’n'b star SZA popping up on Coming Back, and rappers JID and SwaVay dropping lines on Frozen.

These cameos add spice to the project. But they are ultimately and in all truth surplus to requirements.

Blake keeps a steady hand on the tiller and, in this worthy addition to a glittering catalogue, sails mournfully into the sunset.