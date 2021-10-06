‘Sad news to report’: RTÉ confirms The Den won’t be returning to our screens

"The Den won't be coming back after all."
The Den crew: Ray D'Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag.

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 11:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Despite a successful season mid-lockdown last year, The Den won’t be returning for another season.

The Den enjoyed a six-week run on RTÉ One last winter and special guests included Mark Hamill, Stephen Fry, and singer CMAT.

Scriptwriting company Double Z Creative shared the news on social media, thanking fans for tuning in when Ray D’Arcy, Dustin, Zig and Zag returned for a new season for The Den, which previously ran from 1986 to 2010.

“Well, sad news to report. We found out from the bosses that The Den won't be coming back after all,” they wrote on Tuesday evening.

“Thankz to all the old fans and the new ones for tuning in! We had a blast!” 

A spokesperson for RTÉ confirmed the decision today: “The return of The Den to our screens was a huge success on RTÉ One, however, there are no plans for a new season at this time.” 

Ciarán Morrison and Mick O’Hara are behind Double Z Creative and they perform as the iconic Zig and Zag.

