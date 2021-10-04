Monday TV Tips: From a valuation of more than €10 billion to zero, the Eircom shares scandal

The 2 Johnnies Take On

The 2 Johnnies decide to take on Urban Art. They talk to the experts behind the Waterford Walls festival and meet their childhood hero Don Conroy. Their aim is to create a mural in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary but will it be a hit or a miss with the locals?

Sold — The Eircom Shares Saga

A look at how the hope and enthusiasm of the Telecom Éireann flotation in 1999 ended in disaster, piles of debt, and losses for the average citizens who dipped their toes into the stock market. As the Celtic Tiger economy took off, ordinary Irish people for the first time in a generation began to have access to a novel item: disposable income. Confidence was high and employment was plentiful. People were encouraged to ‘Join In’ and buy shares in the newly privatised company. Some 547,000 members of the public signed up to buy shares, many by borrowing. But by September 2000 the share price has tanked. Anybody who sold their shares in the first few months made gains. Anybody who waited saw the price sink well below the flotation price. The September AGM is attended by thousands of angry shareholders, furious that their shares are already worth 30% less than what they paid.

Radio

Into the World Within, RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm: For the Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Moonfish Theatre have devised an audio journey for the whole family — using live sound to create a world of adventure. Continues every evening this week at 6.30pm.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Abstract artist Seán Scully and American writer Kelly Grovier talk about their new book of interviews, On the Line: Conversations with Sean Scully.