Happy birthday Bob: Friday's Late Late Show to celebrate Geldof's 70th

It's as well that rockstar and philanthropist Bob Geldof is infamous for his disregard for Mondays - his 70th birthday proceedings have been kicked on to tomorrow night at 9.35, when The Late Late Show marks the occasion on RTÉ One.

The show, hosted as ever by Ryan Tubridy, will chronicle Geldof's onstage career with The Boomtown Rats and in a solo capacity, as well as his endeavors with Live Aid and Band Aid.