Happy birthday Bob: Friday's Late Late Show to celebrate Geldof's 70th

The Boomtown Rats singer is joined by bandmates, friends and family, as well as political dignitaries like Mary Robinson
Bob Geldof: Marking his 70th birthday on the Late Late. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 11:22

It's as well that rockstar and philanthropist Bob Geldof is infamous for his disregard for Mondays - his 70th birthday proceedings have been kicked on to tomorrow night at 9.35, when The Late Late Show marks the occasion on RTÉ One.

The show, hosted as ever by Ryan Tubridy, will chronicle Geldof's onstage career with The Boomtown Rats and in a solo capacity, as well as his endeavors with Live Aid and Band Aid.

Tubridy will be joined in the studio by Geldof and his wife Jeanne, children Pixie and Tiger, and sister Lynn. 

A special birthday wish from President Michael D Higgins is in order, while former Uachtarán na hÉireann Mary Robinson will speak about her relationship with the singer.

On hand on the night will be friends from the Irish music industry, including his bandmates in The Boomtown Rats, Ultravox frontman Midge Ure, Andrea Corr, Imelda May and many more, while 'special contributions' are expected from Sting, Van Morrison, Tony Blair, and Ringo Starr, to name a few.

