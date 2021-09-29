Cork Poet Laureate: The Arcades Project, by William Wall 

The Arcades Project

‘The concept of progress must be grounded in the idea of catastrophe.’ Walter Benjamin, The Arcades Project

they put a roof over the city

so it will never rain again

a sheet of tinted glass

the exact colour of a perfect day

progress they say

is born of catastrophe

one terrible year

to change everything

it’s not over yet they say

in the shortening autumn days

we still can’t breathe easy

almost two years

and here’s another winter

it takes a few thousand dead

to make us see the benefit

of dining al fresco

in the great arcade

in the Huguenot Quarter

Princes Street and Emmet Place

all of us wondering what

to talk about when

there’s no weather anymore

but under our feet the world

returns unasked

nature gaining access

by the city’s secret veins



under the pavement lies the beach

when tide and wind combine

a storm from the southeast

the ocean comes

to wipe our footprints out



[September 2021]