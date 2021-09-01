A poem on the Olympic gold medal in rowing, by William Wall, Cork Poet Laureate 

William Wall is from Cork, and is currently serving as his home county's first Poet Laureate.

An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall writes a poem every month, providing a personal response to issues in the city and county.

The Irish Examiner publishes these poems in the first week of every month, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at next year’s Cork World Book Festival.

Strike the grey sea and fly

On the Olympic gold medal in rowing

August 2021

‘See how much my ships excel all others, and what magnificent oarsmen my sailors are.’

- Homer, The Odyssey

oars are wings over water

bound to their thole pins

by twisted strips of leather

strike the grey sea and fly



pray with your oars at rest

consult the oracle for hope

make hecatombs for the best

strike the grey sea and fly



we have been away so long

no one will know us

but our names will be songs

strike the grey sea and fly



look neither left nor right

the sweet blade cuts clean

feathered in flight

strike the grey sea and fly



think of the river Ilen

still glass between banks

downstream to Sherkin

strike the grey sea and fly



from Germany and Italy

they come but to chase

Donovan and McCarthy

strike the grey sea and fly



a great capstone of cloud

on fields of greening gold

the hills throw back the cry

strike the grey sea and fly