Radio Highlights: Composer Seán O'Riada remembered 50 years after his passing

Joining Tristan Rosenstock to commemorate the 50th anniversary of composer Seán Ó Riada's passing are former collaborators of the man himself — singer Seán O'Sé and musician Michael Tubridy.
: In 1979, a tragic maritime disaster occurred on Whiddy Island just off the coast of Bantry, beginning with a fire onboard the Betelgeuse vessel. 50 people lost their lives on that night — many of those who have suffered speak out for the first time.
Premiere airing of a new radio drama focusing on May Mullen — a fiercely independent woman rallying against traditional expectations in 1900s Ireland.
The first of three documentaries on trailblazing Irish women: historian, educator, feminist, human-rights activist and nun Dr Margaret MacCurtain, remembered on the first anniversary of her passing.
: A meditation on lost time with trad outfit Edges of Light, inspired by the Summer Time Act of October 1916, when Ireland’s time-keeping was brought into step with the UK — losing 24 minutes in the process.
On the 50th anniversary of the death of Seán Ó Riada, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and guests present two sonic portraits of the composer's life and legacy.
For the Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Moonfish Theatre have devised an audio journey for the whole family — using live sound to create a world of adventure. Continues every evening this week at 6.30pm.
Dublin abstract artist Seán Scully and American writer Kelly Grovier talk about their new book of interviews,.
Writer Ian Rankin talks about his new book— finishing the last manuscript of crime author William McIlvanney, and detailing the first case of crime-lit icon DI Laidlaw.
A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: going acoustic with a 1988 Fanning Session from In Tua Nua, and a 2012 Studio 8 excursion from The Cast of Cheers.
Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Dublin post-punk outfit Lost in Your Mind and former Turn frontman Oliver Cole, plus chats with Body and Soul festival's Jenny Wren.
US garage-rock successors The Strokes perform tunes from theirlong-player at Stockholm's Accelerator festival in 2001.
A documentary look at the two musical groups most associated with Seán Ó Riada — Ceoltóirí Chualann and Cór Chúil Aodha.
With Ó Riada's 50th-anniversary commemorations winding down, the composer's son Peadar opens entries for the 2021 Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal — this year given for performance with accordion, melodeon, concertina and mouth organ.