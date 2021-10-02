Radio Highlights: Composer Seán O'Riada remembered 50 years after his passing

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Joining Tristan Rosenstock to commemorate the 50th anniversary of composer Seán Ó Riada's passing are former collaborators of the man himself — singer Seán O'Sé and musician Michael Tubridy.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Fire in the Sky: In 1979, a tragic maritime disaster occurred on Whiddy Island just off the coast of Bantry, beginning with a fire onboard the Betelgeuse vessel. 50 people lost their lives on that night — many of those who have suffered speak out for the first time.

May's End

Newstalk, 9pm

Premiere airing of a new radio drama focusing on May Mullen — a fiercely independent woman rallying against traditional expectations in 1900s Ireland.

SUNDAY

Ground Breakers

Newstalk, 8am

The first of three documentaries on trailblazing Irish women: historian, educator, feminist, human-rights activist and nun Dr Margaret MacCurtain, remembered on the first anniversary of her passing.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

The Edges of Light: A meditation on lost time with trad outfit Edges of Light, inspired by the Summer Time Act of October 1916, when Ireland’s time-keeping was brought into step with the UK — losing 24 minutes in the process.

Portraits of Seán Ó Riada

Lyric FM, 7pm

On the 50th anniversary of the death of Seán Ó Riada, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and guests present two sonic portraits of the composer's life and legacy.

MONDAY

Into the World Within

RTÉ Jr, 6.30pm

For the Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Moonfish Theatre have devised an audio journey for the whole family — using live sound to create a world of adventure. Continues every evening this week at 6.30pm.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Dublin abstract artist Seán Scully and American writer Kelly Grovier talk about their new book of interviews, On the Line: Conversations with Sean Scully.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Ian Rankin talks about his new book The Dark Remains — finishing the last manuscript of crime author William McIlvanney, and detailing the first case of crime-lit icon DI Laidlaw.

The Alternative

RTÉ 2FM, 10pm

A double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: going acoustic with a 1988 Fanning Session from In Tua Nua, and a 2012 Studio 8 excursion from The Cast of Cheers.

WEDNESDAY

Lost in Your Mind: Dublin outfit play live as part of Sessions from Oblivion, Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM. Pic: Paul Maxwell.

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Dublin post-punk outfit Lost in Your Mind and former Turn frontman Oliver Cole, plus chats with Body and Soul festival's Jenny Wren.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

RTÉ 2FM, 10pm

US garage-rock successors The Strokes perform tunes from their Is This It? long-player at Stockholm's Accelerator festival in 2001.

FRIDAY

Comóradh an Riadaigh

R na G, 2.05pm

A documentary look at the two musical groups most associated with Seán Ó Riada — Ceoltóirí Chualann and Cór Chúil Aodha.

Cuireadh Chun Ceoil

R na G, 7pm

With Ó Riada's 50th-anniversary commemorations winding down, the composer's son Peadar opens entries for the 2021 Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal — this year given for performance with accordion, melodeon, concertina and mouth organ.