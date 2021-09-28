Podcast Corner: George the Poet is back with a third series 

On episode 26 of Have You Heard George’s Podcast?, George The Poet is talking about young black gang members in the UK, who are, he says, living proof of what was taken from their ancestors.

There’s no moral authority in their society to give them purpose, he says. “Sixteen years of Black History Month in school never explained any of this. Music held the story together. Music will tell the story forever," says the spoken word artist, born in London as George Mpanga.

Music holding the story together and lifting black people out of poverty is the main theme of the third series of this highly-rated podcast. As with previous instalments, George's work feels like it's again breaking new ground. We get the life stories of superstars like Jay Z and Notorious BIG, and various synopses about Lauren Hill, Candi Staton, Tupac and Sam Cooke. George explains how the latter singer, responsible for 'Change is Gonna Come', saw a verse of the track concerning black struggle cut from the radio.

He also ponders what happened to RnB music - it was so sexy in the 1990s but now it's all about gangsta rap.

Series three, long-delayed due to Covid, begins with George facing the accusation of not doing enough for the young people in the street. Like Stormzy says, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown".

With producer Benbrick working with the BBC Concert Orchestra, this latest series sounds bigger and lusher than ever. That's not always a good thing. George shares Prince Harry and Megan's reaction to the news of his engagement on the rather indulgent episode 'True Love'.

Meanwhile, what started out as an intriguing proposition - the Common Ground online platform where George encouraged listeners to share their own stories - was sadly underutilised, merely serving as a repetitive reminder at the end of each episode.

But the ideas that George posits across the entire run of this podcast and volume three, in particular, are always stirring. It culminates in a self-referential concluding episode, in which he states: "Black life is still battling for stability - why can't the stability come from music?"

He's literally writing a PhD on this question. Who knows where this podcast will lead next.