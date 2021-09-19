Kin episode two recap: Fraternal deals, paternal reveals, and some sopping wet cash 

Where are we at: The Kinsella family must come to terms with the shock killing of leaving cert student Jamie, who is caught in the crossfire of retaliation after a drive-by shooting on rival gang member Caolán Moore by his uncle Eric.

Jamie’s parents Amanda (Clare Dunne) and Jimmy (Emmett J Scanlon), reeling with grief, are out for revenge but family boss Frank (Aidan Gillen) wants to avoid all-out war with kingpin Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds).

Meanwhile, Mikey (Charlie Cox, still keeping up a decent Dublin accent) is trying to stay out of it all so he can gain access to his estranged daughter, Anna. [If you’re having trouble keeping up, check out the family tree, below]

Five things we learned in episode two:

* The Kinsella men like to hang out and swig whiskey in gentrified pubs and swanky hotel bars. Frank likes to do something else, which we discover when he picks up a hotel barman for an ‘assignation’ in an underground car park.

* Frank needs to rethink his tactics for keeping the Kinsellas out of a full-blown gang war. Surely he should have known that handing over a crumpled plastic bag filled with cash from Caolán Moore to Jimmy as ‘compo’ for the killing of his son wasn’t the wisest move, only serving to stoke his anger even more. Viewers probably empathised when Jimmy urinated in the bag.

Charlie Cox and Emmett J Scanlon have a brotherly chat in the pub in Kin.

* The long, soulful glances between Mikey (Charlie Cox, still keeping up a decent Dublin accent) and his brother’s wife Amanda start to make sense as Jimmy’s jealousy starts to rear its head. We also uncover more about the events that led to Mikey being jailed — including that he was responsible for the death of his daughter’s mother.

* The Kinsella family may be struggling to hold on to their place in the criminal hierarchy but they’ve obviously kept up the payments on their health insurance — Eric recovers from his gunshot wounds in a swanky and spacious private hospital room; no public ward in the Mater for him.

* It’s not quite a bombshell revelation, but at the end, we discover Mikey, not Jimmy, was Jamie’s biological father. When Mikey gives in to Jimmy’s plea to help him avenge Jamie’s death, he looks resigned to whatever comes next. One thing’s for sure, it won’t be pretty and there’s a lot more whiskey to be drunk.