Saturday TV Tips: Six-continent live concerts; plus Pulp Fiction, Johnny English and Munster Rugby 

— and a chance to see Saoirse Ronan in Neil Jordan's vampire epic, Byzantium
Pulp Fiction; Global Citizen Live Worldwide Concert; Johnny English; and Byzantium on television today

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 13:36
Caroline Delaney

Johnny English Strikes Again

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A sinister cyber-attack sees the hapless secret agent sent on an adventure in the South of France. Spy comedy, starring Rowan Atkinson and Ben Miller

Global Citizen Live: A Worldwide Concert

BBC One, 5.30pm & 9.30pm; BBC Two, 10.15pm

Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live's star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles to help raise money and make a plea for increased COVID-19 vaccine doses along with bringing awareness toward climate change and poverty. File picture: AP Photo/John Raoux
36 years on from the original Live Aid Concert of July 1985 organised by Irish rock star, Bob Geldof, Global Citizen Live expands to a 24-hour event, with concerts taking place on six continents. 

In Los Angeles, Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and 5 Seconds of Summer; In New York, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes perform. In Paris, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, and Stormzy; And in London, fans will see Kylie Minogue, Maneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag'N'Bone Man, and Duran Duran.

Byzantium

TG4, 9.40pm

Gemma Aterton and Saoirse Ronan in Neil Jordan's vampire epic, Byzantium
Residents of a coastal town learn, with deathly consequences, the secret shared by the two mysterious women who have sought shelter at a local resort. Stars Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Arterton and Sam Riley. Directed by Neil Jordan.

Pulp Fiction

RTÉ2, 9.45pm

John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson in Pulp Fiction
"All right, everybody be cool, this is a robbery!"

A series of interlinked stories about the Los Angeles underworld. Quentin Tarantino's crime drama, starring John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Bruce Willis. And a superb soundtrack to this 27 year old film. 

Soundtrack To My Life

RTÉ One, 9.50pm

The second episode of Soundtrack To My Life features singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow
Singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow performs the songs that mean the most to him with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra. He also duets with Gemma Dunleavy and invites Dublin band The Scratch to collaborate with the RTÉ Concert orchestra on a heavy metal track.

Sport

Rugby: World Cup Women's European Qualifier Ireland v Scotland. ko 5pm, RTÉ2; United Rugby Championship — first round. Leinster v Vodacom Blue Bulls. 4.50pm TG4. Munster v Cell C Sharks, ko 7.35pm, RTÉ2;

Soccer: Premier League — Chelsea v Manchester City, 12.30pm, BT Sport

Radio

Felix — Life and Limb — Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: Producer Charlotte Devlin presents the story of Iceland’s Felix Gretarsson, who received the world’s first full double arm transplant in January 2021, after losing both his arms in an accident while working on high-voltage power lines — and the long-term prognosis for living with the experimental technology behind it.

