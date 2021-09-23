Series three of Derry Girls to be its last, confirms creator Lisa McGee

Writer and creator of Derry Girls has confirmed our worst fears. In a statement on social media, McGee said that series three would bring the programme to its conclusion.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.

"I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 – the channel I grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show.

"Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

The award-winning show has been lauded for both its heart and the candid coverage of life in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. Following a group of young friends in Derry in the late nineties under the shadow of the Troubles, Derry Girls has endeared itself to the hearts of audiences in Ireland and the UK, and has become a cult streaming sensation Stateside.

Many of the stars have had breakout success as a result of the show, with Nicola Coughlan most notably taking a lead role in Netflix's hit show Bridgerton.

Cork's own Siobhan McSweeney who plays Sister Michael in the series, has yet to comment on the news.