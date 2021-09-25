Radio Highlights: a double-arm transplant, the wilding of Ireland, Oliver Sacks

SATURDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Felix — Life and Limb: Producer Charlotte Devlin presents the story of Iceland's Felix Gretarsson, who received the world’s first full double arm transplant in January 2021, after losing both his arms in an accident while working on high-voltage power lines — and the long-term prognosis for living with the experimental technology behind it.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Ireland's Changing Nature — Wildling: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Part three of three features an eclectic weaving together of woolly mammoths, hunter-gatherers, Bronze Age rituals, Cromwellian settlers, psychology, and the future rewilding of mountains and bogs.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The judges of the 2021 RTÉ Short Story Competition, Declan Hughes, Lisa McInerney, and Lucy Cauldwell, will discuss the entries — and announce the winners, whose stories will be broadcast on Radio 1.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Oliver Sacks: His Own Life is a documentary looking at the life and legacy of the beloved neurologist and writer. RTÉ's weeknight arts magazine speaks with its director, Sacks' partner Bill Hayes.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Another double-dip in the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: The Minutes' 2010 visit to Studio 8 for Dan's show is revisited; and another listen to a personal favourite Studio 8 session of the presenter's from Vernon Jane, in 2019.

WEDNESDAY

Saint Sister: part of the last episode of the Seconds Away web-series, highlights on The Alternative; Wednesday, 10pm, 2FM. Pic: Ellius Grace.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Cherym and Fin Furey, and chats with Brendan Murphy of Irish pop veterans The 4 of Us.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Selected live performances from Irish acts in the last of the current seasons of the Seconds Away webseries, including: Saint Sister, Susan O’Neill, Cherym, Modernlove, Smoothboi Ezra, Robert Grace, and A Lazarus Soul.

THURSDAY

Let’s Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Julie and Phil slip into the Critter Shed with snake expert Collie Ennis to ask the question — why don’t we have any native snakes in Ireland?

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

The Upsetter, Lee "Scratch" Perry, was an inestimable source of inspiration and innovation in a production and artist career that ran from reggae's beginnings, through dub and electronica, to the post-genre picture, before his passing in August. Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a 2005 performance originally recorded for RTS Couleurs 3 in Switzerland.

FRIDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12.05pm

On the 50th anniversary of his passing, Helen Ní Shé interviews the children of composer Seán Ó Riada about their memories of him as a father, live from Cúil Aodha.

Comóradh an Riadaigh

R na G, 2.05pm

The re-aired 1991 series on Seán Ó Riada's continues, as Peadar O'Riada recalls his father's interests in different genres of music, and his musical work, as well as some of his thoughts on spirituality and the importance of the Irish language.

Spooky FM

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Uncle Vlad and Zombetty have hijacked the airwaves once again, and the spooky season is set to get underway. Expect ghoulish tales and terror-inducing tunes for all the family.