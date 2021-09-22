Cork Folk Festival marks return to live events next week

Cork Folk Festival has today unveiled further details of its 2021 programme, kicking off next week - including a much-wanted return to live folk gigs in the city.

The festival happens across Cork city from Wednesday September 29 to Sunday October 3.

“The festival will celebrate the music of Cork with a strong emphasis on live music. We are indebted to the Cork City Council and Arts Office who grant-aided the festival this year," says festival co-organiser William Hammond.

"Throughout the year myself and (festival chairman) Jim Walsh have gone through different variations of how the festival could happen in 2021 and scrubbed plans many times as the Covid situation deteriorated.

"But with the health concerns improving we have settled on a programme that will entice Cork lovers of live acoustic music.”

Four headline concerts at the Triskel Arts Centre will feature the likes of Freddie White, Steve Cooney, Tara Breen and Gals at Play, featuring Fiona Kennedy, Anna Mitchell and Mary Greene.

This year, Cork Folk Festival, happening September 29th - October 3rd, will be a blended festival, part online and part live.

An open-air event, Folk Fest in the Park with Seán Ó Sé & The Abbey Céili Band, will take place live at Fitzgerald Park, nestling among a packed programme of solo and collaborative sessions, including the secret Hedge School Sessions.

Iconic traditional singer Margaret Barry and her grandfather, piper Robert (Bob) Thompson, will be remembered at St Peter’s Church, and a film showing of Ceol na bhFánaithe featuring Margaret Barry.

The festival also sees the launch of Cork 1920, A City In Flames CD by John Murphy - who also leads the ‘Rebels of Cork’ walking tour.

You can also get stuck in, by joining Cork Singers’ Club's singing session on Zoom, or various Zoom Workshops in Sliabh Luachra tunes, traditional song, uilleann pipes and flute.

For full programme details, visit www.corkfolkfestival.com.