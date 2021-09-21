Liam Gallagher's Belfast gig postponed after that helicopter fall

The former Oasis frontman took a spill after a headline appearance at the Isle of Wight festival this past weekend, injuring his face
Liam Gallagher's Belfast gig postponed after that helicopter fall

Liam Gallagher performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021.

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 12:57
Mike McGrath Bryan

In case you missed it: the maturing of Liam Gallagher from the headline-grabbing, fraternally-feuding Britpop icon of the nineties to a jocular, good-natured, elder-statesman figure for the genre's legacy continued last week.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman garnered column inches for the seemingly happy-go-lucky manner in which he announced a facial injury, garnered while falling out of a helicopter on the Isle of Wight. The incident followed an appearance at the island's annual music festival.

Some might say the consequences of the incident are making themselves apparent, however, as Gallagher has taken doctor's orders and postponed a gig set for Belfast this Saturday night at Belsonic, happening on the city's Ormeau Road.

“Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up,” wrote the singer on Twitter.

“Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled...i'll make it up to ya. LG x” 

The rearranged date remains to be announced, but all purchased tickets will definitely (not maybe) remain valid - and fans hoping for the hits will find a brighter day.

Gallagher has remained a live draw in his own right since Beady Eye came to an end in 2014, with debut solo album As You Were topping the Irish album charts in 2017, and follow-up Why Me? Why Not landing at #2 in 2019.

