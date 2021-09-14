Will Garth Brooks be coming to Cork in the spring?

All country fans with unanswered prayers could be finally getting their wish if Garth Brooks comes to Cork next spring.

After the plans for the much-hyped gigs collapsed back in 2014 it looked for a while as if the Country megastar would never set foot on Irish soil again.

But while tomorrow never comes, stetson-wearing fans are hoping that the Garth Brooks tour comes to Cork.

The GAA and Aiken Promotions are understood to be in talks about another attempt at staging the Croke Park gigs.

And while no artist has been confirmed for Cork, the bosses at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh, have told local residents' groups that they have plans for a three-night concert in April next.

The Cork stadium has already hosted three-night events with Ed Sheeran playing three concerts in May 2018. And GAA bosses have confirmed to locals that there may be up to seven gigs at the stadium next year.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is hosting Elton John on Friday, July 1. And it is understood that the GAA and music promoters could look at a second Elton date then if ticket sales require.

Westlife concerts postponed due to the Covid pandemic have been rescheduled for August 12 and 13, 2022.

The concerts planned for Dublin in 2014 hit planning snags as Croke Park only had permission for three special events that year and One Direction had already accounted for those.

Aiken had announced two Garth Brooks shows and then extended this to three and then a fourth and a fifth as tickets were snapped up within minutes.

The problem was that they didn't have planning permission for the extra gigs.

Locals were not happy at the prospect of more than a week of disruption — events of this size involve significant lighting, sound and stage set-up along with sound-checks as well as the influx of fans for the actual events — so they objected.

The chief executive of the Labour Relations Commission, Kieran Mulvey, was brought in to mediate discussions between the residents and the GAA.

The talks broke down over what was described as lack of trust on the part of residents about how events were organised at the stadium.

They failed to reach an agreement but Mr Mulvey recommended that there be no more than three concerts and a €500,000 compensation fund was to be paid to the local areas. But Garth then said he would only perform five concerts or none.

It was discussed in the Dáil; Garth offered to talk to then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny; businesses were vocal about the potential loss of massive revenue; it made world news — but to no avail. The concerts never went ahead.

Local residents' groups in Cork are already at loggerheads with the GAA over plans to develop car and bus parking on publicly owned green space near the Atlantic Pond — there have been more than 100 objections lodged to the planning application which is due for a City Council decision on Thursday.

For now, country music fans are waiting keenly to see if there is a Garth Brooks announcement for Cork.