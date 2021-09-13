Garth Brooks rumoured for Croke Park dates in 2022

It was the country-rock jamboree that nearly devolved into an international incident, over dashed demands for an extended run of dates. It was a time of excitement, uproar and outrage among over 400,000 disappointed event-goers in the summer 2014 - and now, it looks like Irish society at large is headed for The Dance again.

Rumours have broken via Virgin Media News this evening that superstar Garth Brooks is set to attempt another run of Croke Park gigs next year, with the GAA and Aiken Promotions declining to answer inquiries from the station's Dublin newsdesk.