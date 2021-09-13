The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two: This is what you need to know

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of Bravo's Housewives franchise looked positively weary while filming the reunion show following the inaugural season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

It was no wonder, really, that he appeared to visibly age as former Mormons dressed in bedazzled evening gowns screamed at each other at a social distance for what seemed like hours. It was delicious. Now season two is here, it's time to recap on our housewives.

Heather Gay

RHOSLC has been the greatest treat of the franchise so far. Front and centre is Heather Gay a delightfully vulnerable Mum of three girls who divorced her extremely rich Mormon husband who she never really loved anyway, and now runs what seems to be a botox and filler factory. So far, so fantastic.

Lisa Barlow

Then, there's Lisa Barlow, a very confusing ex-New Yorker who works in public relations but married into Mormonism and yet owns a tequila brand. Also, her family do not eat any food prepared at home, if we are to believe the show - they seem to eat only from takeaways, and Lisa drinks endless diet cokes in Big Gulp takeaway cups which she keeps in the fridge.

Whitney Rose

Moving on, we meet Whitney Rose, a blonde bombshell who likes to whip around her in-home stripper pole when she is not parenting her two children. No judgement here, Whitney, you are a queen. Whitney and her husband had to leave the Mormon church because they got together while they were married to other people.

Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks is a jeweller to the stars, and her marriage problems with husband Seth played out for all to see in season one. Thankfully, even though they were both seeing other people over the last few years, they are committed to making it work.

Jen Shah

Jen Shah - more caricature than real-life person - was the main reason for the success of RHOSLC last year. Her inability to process adult emotions led to her threatening to a) kill Whitney and bury her in the lake behind her house, b) accuse Jen of siding with Mary, who "fxxked her grandfather".

But it's season two now guys, and all is forgiven. Jen is living in the Shah Chalet 2.0, she's going to be arrested for wire fraud and we think it happens on the show, and mostly - Mary is back.

Mary Cosby

Mary is still as holy as ever, as first lady of the pentecostal church she runs with her husband, who is also her granny's widower. She's been busy making podcasts called Talking Facts With Mary Cosby.

Jennie Nguyen

Jennie

Finally, we meet the new addition to the team. Born in Vietnam, Jennie Nguyen came to America aged seven. A 'successful businesswoman and married mother of three, Jennie recently sold her medical spas to become a stay-at-home mom.' Sounds like she could be a rival for Heather, who is ripe for the picking after a successful season one.

If you have not been sucked in by the Housewives so far, then Salt Lake City might be the one to do it.

Watch RHOSLC on Hayu.