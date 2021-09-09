Ian Bailey to discuss Toscan du Plantier case on air Monday

Ian Bailey will sit down for an in-depth television interview next Monday, September 13 to talk about the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case.

Bailey, who lives near Schull in West Cork, has been the subject of headlines surrounding the case for decades, but faced a renewed spotlight this year with the release of two popular documentaries, Jim Sheridan’sMurder At The Cottage and Sophie: A Murder in West Cork from Netflix.

The body of Toscan du Plantier, a French filmmaker, was found near her holiday home in Goleen just days before Christmas in 1996.

No one has been charged with the murder in Ireland, but Bailey was convicted for the crime in absentia in Paris in 2019. The former journalist has always maintained his innocence.

Bailey will sit down with news anchor Colette Fitzpatrick on Monday night for Ian Bailey: The Big Interview on Virgin Media One. It is believed the English ex-pat will discuss the "really really, low dark periods" of his life, his own theory on the case, and the recent appeal from Toscan du Plantier’s son on last week’s Late Late Show.

Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud was just 15 years old when his mother was killed. Now 40, he has extensively spoken to the people of West Cork about the case and told Ryan Tubridy: “We must end this story, for me, for my mother, for Irish people. You have a murderer still living in Ireland.”

“Please. For you, for me, for my mother, for the justice, for all the women that are living in this country…Please call me, send me an email, go to the gardaí,” he added during the show.

Since then, Bailey has come forward to tell the media that he believes the "real murderer" died a long time ago and has called on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to open a cold case review of the crime.

"Somebody in Ireland knows that it wasn't me,” Bailey told Newstalk this week.

"I think - if my own theory is correct, and I can't say too much about it - the murderer is dead and has quite a long time ago passed away. I don't absolutely 100% know...my belief is that the murderer is probably dead - but that's a belief, I can't prove that.

"My big prayer has been for a long time that the truth comes out and the truth be acknowledged that I have nothing to do with this."