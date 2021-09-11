Radio Highlights: the Minsk airplane grounding - and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's story

Broadcaster and writer Ola Majekodunmi talks about her role as Culture Night ambassador, and reads a new poem.
Svyeta: In May of 2021 a Ryanair passenger plane was forced out of the sky and grounded in Minsk, Belarus, as a journalist critical of the country's regime was taken away. This documentary looks at the year leading to the event, through the eyes of his girlfriend — and the country's opposition leader — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, from Eastern Europe, to the south of Ireland.
In this PPI-nominated Best Documentary, producer Sorcha Heron tells the story of 9/11's first official victim: Irish-American priest Father Mychal Judge.
Ireland's Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds' Kevin Murphy. Part one of three looks at nature in post-glacial Ireland.
DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at the post-disco roots of early house music.
Writer Jan Carson discusses presenting and chairing the Dementia Fiction Festival, happening online from Queen's University Belfast, September 15 and 16.
Writer Carlo Gébler discusses new novel— a prequel to, and retelling of, the story of Oedipus Rex, as told by daughter Antigone.
Back into the sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: a 1985 Fanning Session from then-hotly-tipped rockers Cactus World News, and a 2019 Studio 8 performers from punk rockers Sprints.
Zookeeper Brendan visits Dublin Zoo’s South American House with the show's intrepid explorers, to find out if sloths deserve the description of being ‘lazy’.
Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from punk duo, Vulpynes; songwriter, Ciaran Moran, and chats with light-entertainment personality, Louis Walsh.
Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away webseries, including Ailbhe Reddy, Slaney, Dani Larkin, Sam Wickens, Sprints, Jealous Of The Birds, Rebekah Fitch, and Odd Morris.
Turner Prize-nominated expressionist painter Seán Scully, whose works are currently on display in Dublin's Kerlin Gallery alongside those of wife Liliane Tomasko, talks to RTÉ's weeknight arts magazine.
This climate action podcast was recently nominated in the best podcast category at the IMRO Radio awards, and this week it returns for a miniseries with the Cashel Arts Festival in Tipperary.
Seán Ó Riada’s classical music is the focus of this episode of a commemorative series looking at his life and legacy through recordings and archive interviews.
The RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra perform a special concert for Culture Night 2021: chief conductor Jaime Martin oversees Tchaikovsky’s, and comedian Tommy Tiernan narrates Prokofiev’s .