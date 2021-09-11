Radio Highlights: the Minsk airplane grounding - and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's story

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30pm

Broadcaster and writer Ola Majekodunmi talks about her role as Culture Night ambassador, and reads a new poem.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Svyeta: In May of 2021 a Ryanair passenger plane was forced out of the sky and grounded in Minsk, Belarus, as a journalist critical of the country's regime was taken away. This documentary looks at the year leading to the event, through the eyes of his girlfriend — and the country's opposition leader — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, from Eastern Europe, to the south of Ireland.

SUNDAY

Last Hour: The Story of 9/11's First Victim

Newstalk, 8am

In this PPI-nominated Best Documentary, producer Sorcha Heron tells the story of 9/11's first official victim: Irish-American priest Father Mychal Judge.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Ireland's Changing Nature: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds' Kevin Murphy. Part one of three looks at nature in post-glacial Ireland.

The Bluffer's Guide to Early House

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm

DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at the post-disco roots of early house music.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Jan Carson discusses presenting and chairing the Dementia Fiction Festival, happening online from Queen's University Belfast, September 15 and 16.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Carlo Gébler discusses new novel I, Antigone — a prequel to, and retelling of, the story of Oedipus Rex, as told by daughter Antigone.

The Alternative

RTÉ 2FM, 10pm

Back into the sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: a 1985 Fanning Session from then-hotly-tipped rockers Cactus World News, and a 2019 Studio 8 performers from punk rockers Sprints.

WEDNESDAY

Ailbhe Reddy: among the Irish artists performing live for the Seconds Away webshow, with highlights going out on The Alternative, 2FM, Wednesday, 10pm

That’s Animal!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Zookeeper Brendan visits Dublin Zoo’s South American House with the show's intrepid explorers, to find out if sloths deserve the description of being ‘lazy’.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from punk duo, Vulpynes; songwriter, Ciaran Moran, and chats with light-entertainment personality, Louis Walsh.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away webseries, including Ailbhe Reddy, Slaney, Dani Larkin, Sam Wickens, Sprints, Jealous Of The Birds, Rebekah Fitch, and Odd Morris.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Turner Prize-nominated expressionist painter Seán Scully, whose works are currently on display in Dublin's Kerlin Gallery alongside those of wife Liliane Tomasko, talks to RTÉ's weeknight arts magazine.

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

This climate action podcast was recently nominated in the best podcast category at the IMRO Radio awards, and this week it returns for a miniseries with the Cashel Arts Festival in Tipperary.

FRIDAY

Comóradh an Riadaigh

R na G, 2.05pm

Seán Ó Riada’s classical music is the focus of this episode of a commemorative series looking at his life and legacy through recordings and archive interviews.

The Lyric Concert

Lyric FM, 7pm

The RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra perform a special concert for Culture Night 2021: chief conductor Jaime Martin oversees Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4, and comedian Tommy Tiernan narrates Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf.