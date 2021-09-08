Cork jazz festival confirmed to take place this October bank holiday weekend 

The Lamarotte Jazz Band at a previous Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.  Picture: Clare Keogh

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 18:02
Des O’Driscoll

Better late than never, but the organisers of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival have announced that their event will take place this year.

The confirmation comes after months of speculation as to whether the lifting of Covid restrictions would come in time for an event that has been a fixture on Leeside for the October bank holiday weekend since 1978.  Last year was the first time the drums had fallen silent in Cork since that date.

 Music fans and the local hospitality industry will welcome the return of an event which brings world–class acts to the city, and generates millions of euro for the local economy.

While the bulk of the programme is usually announced in June, the late arrangements for this year's festival, as well as the fluid Covid situation internationally, will probably mean an emphasis on home–grown acts for an event taking place from October 22–25.

Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships at Diageo Ireland, said: “This will be the first major festival in Ireland since the pandemic to take place, which is a significant milestone not only for musicians and the events industry who have been one of hardest hit industries, but also for festival-goers who have been waiting for some good news.” 

The Guinness brand has been associated with the festival since 1982, following on from John Player cigarettes as sponsor for the first few years.

Fiona Collins, chairperson of the festival, added that the programming for the 2021 festival, is currently being finalised, and more details would be available in the coming weeks.

While the event has followed international trends by moving away from being a 'pure' jazz festival, the jazz genre is still very much at the heart of proceedings, with figures such as Herbie Hancock and Gregory Porter playing in recent years at the Everyman, and the Triskel hosting cutting–edge European acts. 

