Album review: Certified Lover Boy, by Drake 

The last time Drake performed in Ireland, he was accompanied by a giant inflatable Lamborghini which coasted leisurely over his head and out into the audience. Those sorts of bells and whistles will not be to everyone’s taste. But the rhymer’s agreeable if not quite earth-shattering, new album might have benefitted from a little of that extravagance.

It is a perfectly solid LP – but one crying out for the occasionally figurative yellow Lamborghini flying by.