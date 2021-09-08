Wednesday TV Tips: Oh baby, the stork is working overtime at the Rotunda

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails. Neven meets Spanish TV chef Santi Taura at his modern tapas bar ‘Cor’ in the centre of Palma

Neven Maguire explores Mallorca and Menorca. He visits Palma, Deia, Soller, Mahón, and Cuitadella, and the Tramuntana mountains.

Na Slimmers — new series

TG4, 8.30pm

TG4's Na Slimmers: Gearóid Mac Roibín, Training Garage, Ravenhill Park

Seven slimmers on a weight loss journey: Bríd Nic Suibhne; Proinsias Ó Raghallaí; Gearóid Mac Roibín; Caroline Kavanagh; Hannah Ní Dhubhcháin; Jamie Ó Flannúra, and Aodhán Ó Conghaile.

Gogglebox Ireland — new series

Virgin Media One, 9pm

They’re back to offer TV opinions from the comfort of their own homes.

The Rotunda — new series

RTÉ2 9.30pm

Leonie and Dan with twins Nina and Alvey

Michelle and Clive are at the Rotunda three years after the birth of their first child Zach who died in the hospital after being born prematurely. College sweethearts Sara and Vishnu are having their first child; Leonie and Dan are having twins; and grandmother of seven, Christine, is a birthing partner for the first time.

Special Forces — Ultimate Hell Week — The Professionals

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Special Forces – Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals: Jake Carter, Peter Stringer, Laura Nolan, Stephanie Roche, Ryan Andrews, Marc O’Neill, Eamonn McGee, Niamh Cullen, Valerie Mulcahy, Rory O’Connor, Andrew Trimble, Barry Murphy, Melanie Nocher, John Sharpson, Paul Olima, Anna Caplice and Darren O’Sullivan.

A grueling special forces selection course at Cork’s Camden Fort Meagher has 18 celebrity recruits — including Jake Carter, Peter Stringer, Stephanie Roche, Niamh Cullen, and Valerie Mulcahy.

Over five days, they will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests. Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests, and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina, and determination.

The challenges are based on the actual exercises and tests currently used on the Army Ranger Wing selection course. The ARW is one of the toughest, best-trained Special Forces units in the world. They are on standby 24 hours a day, either to deploy overseas or to react to any serious domestic criminal or terrorist threat. This constant high level of preparedness means their training and skills are benchmarked against other elite Special Forces units across the world including the SAS and the Navy Seals.

Directing staff Robert Stafford and Ray Goggins. Picture: Miki Barlok

Go mBeirimid Beo — new documentary

TG4, 9.40pm

Inspired by the Coronavirus pandemic — and the ‘doomscrolling’ many of us embarked on. A tongue-in-cheek look at apocalypses past, present, and future.

Radio

That’s Animal!, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: What exactly is a scimitar-horned oryx, why are they are classed as ‘extinct in the wild’, and what’s their connection to unicorns? Zookeeper Susan discusses zoos and conservation.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Audio from the second series of rte.ie’s new Irish music show, including live performances from Galway rapper Celaviedmai and Brother Josh, plus chats with Dr Martin Clancy, formerly of rock group In Tua Nua.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away web-series, including SOAK, Melts, Maija Sofia, Pastiche, A Smyth, Sprints, and Cherym.