Wednesday TV Tips: Oh baby, the stork is working overtime at the Rotunda

Plus watch Jake Carter, Peter Stringer, Stephanie Roche, Niamh Cullen, and Valerie Mulcahy getting Special Forces training in Cork
Wednesday TV Tips: Oh baby, the stork is working overtime at the Rotunda

Michelle and Clive with baby Rio in The Rotunda

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 14:05
Caroline Delaney

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails. Neven meets Spanish TV chef Santi Taura at his modern tapas bar ‘Cor’ in the centre of Palma
Neven’s Spanish Food Trails. Neven meets Spanish TV chef Santi Taura at his modern tapas bar ‘Cor’ in the centre of Palma

Neven Maguire explores Mallorca and Menorca. He visits Palma, Deia, Soller, Mahón, and Cuitadella, and the Tramuntana mountains.

Na Slimmers — new series

TG4, 8.30pm

TG4's Na Slimmers: Gearóid Mac Roibín, Training Garage, Ravenhill Park
TG4's Na Slimmers: Gearóid Mac Roibín, Training Garage, Ravenhill Park

Seven slimmers on a weight loss journey: Bríd Nic Suibhne; Proinsias Ó Raghallaí; Gearóid Mac Roibín; Caroline Kavanagh; Hannah Ní Dhubhcháin; Jamie Ó Flannúra, and Aodhán Ó Conghaile.

Gogglebox Ireland — new series

Virgin Media One, 9pm

They’re back to offer TV opinions from the comfort of their own homes.

The Rotunda — new series

RTÉ2 9.30pm

Leonie and Dan with twins Nina and Alvey 
Leonie and Dan with twins Nina and Alvey 

Michelle and Clive are at the Rotunda three years after the birth of their first child Zach who died in the hospital after being born prematurely. College sweethearts Sara and Vishnu are having their first child; Leonie and Dan are having twins; and grandmother of seven, Christine, is a birthing partner for the first time.

Special Forces — Ultimate Hell Week — The Professionals

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Special Forces – Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals: Jake Carter, Peter Stringer, Laura Nolan, Stephanie Roche, Ryan Andrews, Marc O’Neill, Eamonn McGee, Niamh Cullen, Valerie Mulcahy, Rory O’Connor, Andrew Trimble, Barry Murphy, Melanie Nocher, John Sharpson, Paul Olima, Anna Caplice and Darren O’Sullivan.
Special Forces – Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals: Jake Carter, Peter Stringer, Laura Nolan, Stephanie Roche, Ryan Andrews, Marc O’Neill, Eamonn McGee, Niamh Cullen, Valerie Mulcahy, Rory O’Connor, Andrew Trimble, Barry Murphy, Melanie Nocher, John Sharpson, Paul Olima, Anna Caplice and Darren O’Sullivan.

A grueling special forces selection course at Cork’s Camden Fort Meagher has 18 celebrity recruits — including Jake Carter, Peter Stringer, Stephanie Roche, Niamh Cullen, and Valerie Mulcahy.

Over five days, they will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests. Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests, and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina, and determination.

The challenges are based on the actual exercises and tests currently used on the Army Ranger Wing selection course.  The ARW is one of the toughest, best-trained Special Forces units in the world. They are on standby 24 hours a day, either to deploy overseas or to react to any serious domestic criminal or terrorist threat. This constant high level of preparedness means their training and skills are benchmarked against other elite Special Forces units across the world including the SAS and the Navy Seals.

Directing staff Robert Stafford and Ray Goggins. Picture: Miki Barlok 
Directing staff Robert Stafford and Ray Goggins. Picture: Miki Barlok 

Go mBeirimid Beo — new documentary

TG4, 9.40pm

Inspired by the Coronavirus pandemic — and the ‘doomscrolling’ many of us embarked on. A tongue-in-cheek look at apocalypses past, present, and future.

Radio

That’s Animal!, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: What exactly is a scimitar-horned oryx, why are they are classed as ‘extinct in the wild’, and what’s their connection to unicorns? Zookeeper Susan discusses zoos and conservation.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Audio from the second series of rte.ie’s new Irish music show, including live performances from Galway rapper Celaviedmai and Brother Josh, plus chats with Dr Martin Clancy, formerly of rock group In Tua Nua.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away web-series, including SOAK, Melts, Maija Sofia, Pastiche, A Smyth, Sprints, and Cherym.

Read More

'It was a rocky time; no sleep, no food': Peter Stringer and others on Ultimate Hell Week 

More in this section

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 - London Idris Elba mourns The Wire co-star Michael K Williams after his death at 54
Examiner 180: JR Ewing shooter revealed; John Huston and Arthur Miller visit Blackrock Castle  Examiner 180: JR Ewing shooter revealed; John Huston and Arthur Miller visit Blackrock Castle 
Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 - London David Harewood on growing up with racist abuse and the psychotic breakdown he suffered
neven's spanish food trailsna slimmersspecial forces ultimate hell week: the professionalsgo mbeirimid beodoomscrollingapocalypsearwarmy ranger wingspecial forcesstaminanavy sealssastwinsbirthmaternityslimmersdietweight-lossplace: camden fort meagherplace: rotundaplace: palmaplace: deiaplace: sollerplace: mahonplace: cuitadellaplace: tramuntana mountainsperson: jake carterperson: peter stringerperson: stephanie rocheperson: niamh cullenperson: valerie mulcahyperson: neven maguireperson: santi tauraperson: bríd nic suibhneperson: proinsias ó raghallaíperson: gearóid mac roibínperson: caroline kavanaghperson: jamie ó flannúraperson: aodhán ó conghaileperson: laura nolanperson: paul olimaperson: anna capliceperson: melanie nocherperson: barry murphyperson: andrew trimbleperson: rory o'connorperson: eamonn mcgeeperson: marc o'neillperson: ryan andrewsperson: robert staffordperson: ray goggins
Wednesday TV Tips: Oh baby, the stork is working overtime at the Rotunda

Cork native Seán Ó Sé to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Gradam Ceoil

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices