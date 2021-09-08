Wednesday TV Tips: Oh baby, the stork is working overtime at the Rotunda

RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Neven Maguire explores Mallorca and Menorca. He visits Palma, Deia, Soller, Mahón, and Cuitadella, and the Tramuntana mountains.
TG4, 8.30pm
Seven slimmers on a weight loss journey: Bríd Nic Suibhne; Proinsias Ó Raghallaí; Gearóid Mac Roibín; Caroline Kavanagh; Hannah Ní Dhubhcháin; Jamie Ó Flannúra, and Aodhán Ó Conghaile.
They’re back to offer TV opinions from the comfort of their own homes.
RTÉ2 9.30pm
Michelle and Clive are at the Rotunda three years after the birth of their first child Zach who died in the hospital after being born prematurely. College sweethearts Sara and Vishnu are having their first child; Leonie and Dan are having twins; and grandmother of seven, Christine, is a birthing partner for the first time.
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
A grueling special forces selection course at Cork’s Camden Fort Meagher has 18 celebrity recruits — including Jake Carter, Peter Stringer, Stephanie Roche, Niamh Cullen, and Valerie Mulcahy.
Over five days, they will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests. Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests, and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina, and determination.
The challenges are based on the actual exercises and tests currently used on the Army Ranger Wing selection course. The ARW is one of the toughest, best-trained Special Forces units in the world. They are on standby 24 hours a day, either to deploy overseas or to react to any serious domestic criminal or terrorist threat. This constant high level of preparedness means their training and skills are benchmarked against other elite Special Forces units across the world including the SAS and the Navy Seals.
Inspired by the Coronavirus pandemic — and the ‘doomscrolling’ many of us embarked on. A tongue-in-cheek look at apocalypses past, present, and future.
, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: What exactly is a scimitar-horned oryx, why are they are classed as ‘extinct in the wild’, and what’s their connection to unicorns? Zookeeper Susan discusses zoos and conservation.
, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Audio from the second series of rte.ie’s new Irish music show, including live performances from Galway rapper Celaviedmai and Brother Josh, plus chats with Dr Martin Clancy, formerly of rock group In Tua Nua.
, 2FM, 10pm: Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away web-series, including SOAK, Melts, Maija Sofia, Pastiche, A Smyth, Sprints, and Cherym.