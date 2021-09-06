Monday TV Tips: How the Irish Viking earns €50k a month; and the killing of Fr Niall Molloy is examined

— terrorists and heroic passengers in United 93 film
OnlyFans content creators: Irish dad Matty Gilbert, aka The Irish Viking on Virgin Media One

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Only Fans: Ireland’s X Rated

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Some of Ireland’s OnlyFans content creators: Irish dad Matty Gilbert, aka The Irish Viking, who earns €50K a month. And Ireland’s highest-paid female Only Fans user.

The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Fr Niall Molloy was found dead in the bedroom of his close friends, Richard and Teresa Flynn, at the end of a wedding weekend in 1985
Fr Niall Molloy was found dead in the bedroom of his close friends, Richard and Teresa Flynn, at the end of a wedding weekend in 1985

Two-part documentary. Fr Niall Molloy was found dead in a bedroom in the house of his close friends, Richard and Teresa Flynn, at the end of a wedding weekend in 1985. Includes new information that points towards a motive, and possibly the involvement of a third party in his death.

United 93

TG4, 9.30pm

United 93: passengers challenge terrorists
United 93: passengers challenge terrorists

A real-time account of events on United Flight 93, one of the planes hijacked on September 11, 2001, when passengers foiled the terrorist plot.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Tara Brady reports from Venice Film Festival, and we hear from two of the new poet laureates named for Poetry Ireland’s Poetry Towns scheme — Vincent Woods of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, and Grace Wells from Ennistymon, Co Clare.

BIG READ: Why was a priest killed in a couple’s bedroom at an unholy hour?

