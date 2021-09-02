Here they go again: ABBA announce new music, and a planned concert

The Swedish pop sensations revealed album details and a show in London 
ABBA in 1976. 

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 18:00
Des O’Driscoll

After a week of speculation and excitement, the news was announced via a livestream on YouTube from Sweden and London on Thursday evening.

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson went online to reveal details of the reunion and new album, along with a concert in London featuring hologram versions of the four members.

All four members - Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson – are in their mid-70s now, and obviously didn't fancy the rigours of touring.

Instead, they are making the most of cutting-edge technology to create virtual versions of themselves - so-called 'Abbators' on stage.

Early in the livestream, more than 230,000 people had already tuned in to hear the announcement, and even without the presence of the fab four on stage, the concert is sure to attract a huge audience.

The group had disbanded in 1982, vowing never to play together again, leaving behind a legacy of classic pop hits that began in 1974 with Eurovision winner, Waterloo. 

Tribute acts have proliferated since, and stage shows and related films have been hugely popular, but this latest project is probably as close as fans will ever get to seeing the real thing.

More to follow...

