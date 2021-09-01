The Late Late Show is back on Friday: with Donie O'Sullivan, Boy George and Ireland's Olympic heroes

To whom it concerns: the world's longest-running chat show returns on Friday night for the start of its 60th season - and for the first time in 18 months, The Late Late Show will be joined by a live, in-studio audience.

Ryan Tubridy, starting his 13th season in the presenter's chair, is excited: "This will be a Late Late season like no other as we move into the light and towards a new run of Friday nights. I’m particularly looking forward to reuniting with the audience who I have missed so much.