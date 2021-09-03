Friday TV Tips: Sophie Toscan du Plantier's son on why he still visits the home where his mother was murdered

Cat Hospital — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Cat Hospital returns for a new season – taking viewers inside Ireland’s first purpose built veterinary clinic that caters exclusively for cats. Picture: Darragh Kane

The country's only dedicated cat hospital — in Glanmire — is run by vet Clare Meade and her staff, who are dedicated to the needs of their feline patients.

In this episode, artist Josef Keys brings his cat Frankie to the clinic for an on-going problem: squamous cell carcinoma, which is a potentially life-threatening condition. Frankie is one of the Cat Hospital’s favourite patients. Over the past few years, he has had several operations for skin cancer. He has already lost an eye and one of his ears as a result. A test reveals that Frankie’s skin cancer has recurred and he may end up losing his second eye. Clare refers Frankie to soft tissue experts at Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital where he undergoes several weeks of electrochemotherapy. It’s a tense period for both of them and only time will tell if the treatment will be successful.

The Good the Bad and The Ugly

TG4, 9.05pm

A bounty-hunting scam joins two men in an uneasy alliance against a third in a race to find gold buried in a remote cemetery. Sergio Leone directs Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It's the first live studio audience on the show in 18 months and Ryan Tubridy says: "This will be a Late Late season like no other as we move into the light and towards a new run of Friday nights. I’m particularly looking forward to reuniting with the audience who I have missed so much. We’ll have a few in this week but hopefully a full house soon."

Ireland's Olympic heroes including Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty will chat to Ryan about what they have been getting up to since they arrived back from Tokyo and the heroes’ welcome they received.

The Script will perform their new single ‘I Want It All’ and are excited to get back on the road with a new tour.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, will talk about the impact his mother's brutal murder has had on his life and why he still visits the home where his mother was murdered.

Culture Club icon Boy George will talk about his incredible career in music and his special connection to Ireland.

In a special musical tribute, Eileen O’Riordan remembers her beloved daughter Dolores on what would have been her 50th birthday. She will talk about Dolores' incredible talent and her mischievous nature. Eileen will also be joined by Fergal Lawler from The Cranberries who will chat about his life on the road and in the studio with his friend, the iconic Dolores O’Riordan.

And CNN journalist and Cahirciveen man Donie O Sullivan will chat about his adventures in America's hinterland.

Anna

Virgin One, 10pm

Cillian Murphy as Lenny in Anna

Thriller with Helen Mirren, Luke Evans and Cork's Cillian Murphy. A young Russian woman who is the victim of domestic abuse reluctantly accepts an offer from the KGB, and soon becomes one of the world’s most feared killers. Directed by Luc Besson.

Sport

Ireland first division: Cork City vs Athlone Town. 7.45pm. LOI tv

Money Heist

Netflix

Spanish crime series: first half of part five. The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for 100+ hours. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Now, they have to face the army. What began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Worth

Netflix

Worth: Stanley Tucci as Charles Wolf. Netflix

Powerful, true-life emotional drama starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. A mediator is appointed by Congress to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund — deciding how much each victim who died in the disaster is worth in compensation.

Cinderella

Amazon Prime

Camila Cabello in Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video

Cinderella (Camila Cabello) gets help from godparent (Billy Porter) as she takes on Idina Menzel's stepmother, and catches the eye of the prince. Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden and Romesh Ranganathan also star.

Minnie Driver and Pierce Brosnan in Cinderella

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: A special outside broadcast for Galway International Arts Festival, from the Festival Gallery on the city’s riverside William Street — including chats with Enda Walsh and Domhnall Gleeson.