You can book a ticket for The Late Late Show audience this Friday 

A spokesperson for RTÉ has announced that a number of tickets are now available for this Friday's premiere of the new season of The Late Late Show.
The national broadcaster says "there will be 28 audience members permitted entry into The Late Late Show this coming Friday. We hope to increase this number in the coming weeks and months as and when the Government's public health guidelines permit."
Ryan Tubridy has promised a "humdinger" of a show on Friday while keeping mum on the guest list.
Now, it's clear that the most important guests of the evening will be the real-life audience members, who will be the first to grace the sound stage since the beginning of the pandemic.
He has ensured one thing.
"It's going to be full of joy and positivity and music and excitement."
You can apply for tickets on the RTÉ website.
The Late Late Show returns to RTÉ One on September 3 at 9.35pm.