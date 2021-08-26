Ever wondered what Niall Horan wears under his kilt?

The Mullingar star guest-hosted an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and it was filled with wardrobe malfunctions, golf, and a lack of awareness of Cork 
Niall Horan invited some friends to to golf while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Picture: ABC via Youtube.

Martha Brennan

Niall Horan has added yet another skill set to his repertoire, after successfully guest-hosting an episode of US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood last night.

The former One Direction star did so in memorable fashion, of course, but a certain wardrobe malfunction being talked about today had definitely not been in the planned lineup.

In a pre-filmed segment aired during the start of the show, Horan was playing golf with fellow musicians The Jonas Brothers while selecting random dares from a spinning wheel.

The Mullingar man was forced to don a kilt for the skit, after picking the dare from the ‘Wheel of Stupidity’. 

“You'd think by my accent this is how I always play golf,” he said after returning to the tee box in a full tartan get up.

It was soon clear that a kilt isn't in fact a part of the singer's usual golf wardrobe - after he accidentally flashed the brothers while bending down to get his golf ball.

The moment was blurred for viewers, but those on the course got a clearer look.

'Sorry, sorry,' Horan laughed after realising his kilt had opened. Picture: ABC via Youtube
'Sorry, sorry,' Horan laughed after realising his kilt had opened. Picture: ABC via Youtube

If kilts were something that Americans once associated with Ireland, they might have changed their minds now - along with some other misconceptions that Horan blasted during the show.

"When people find out I'm Irish that's all they want to talk about. Everybody seems to be from Ireland in America," the Slow Hands singer said in his opening monologue. "You guys are also very misinformed about our traditions."

“To prove my point that you guys know nothing about my homeland we sent a crew out to Hollywood Boulevard to administer a little test. Spoiler alert: it didn’t go too well.”

When asked to name an Irish city, many passers-by said "Dublin" but failed to name any other place, not even Cork. One man thought Glasgow was in Ireland and another responded with "Morocco". One very misinformed person even guessed Australia.

Then when shown a map to pick out where Ireland was located, Australia was again pointed to, as well as Russia.

Things went from bad to worse when a young woman thought Saint Patrick was “just a leprechaun”, and everyone on camera failed to name a single Irish person - including Horan.

“I never liked One Direction that much,” someone quipped when struggling to name the Irish member of the band.

“They’re quite overrated to be fair,” Horan joked on camera before continuing the show, which was a hit with viewers.

