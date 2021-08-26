Virgin Media reveals 'most ambitious' offering yet of drama, sport and entertainment

From hard-hitting documentaries to a slate of new drama and entertainment, Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has unveiled an impressive schedule as part of its new season launch.

Irish drama takes centre stage in original offerings, including dark crime thriller Redemption, which stars Paula Malcomson, Moe Dunford, and Siobhán McSweeney. In recent weeks, McSweeney has been filming in West Cork with Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker and Conleth Hill for a series based on Graham Norton’s best-selling book, Holding, with both projects co-productions between VMTV and ITV.

However, McSweeney confirmed yesterday that her filming schedule has been disrupted after she broke her leg. “I’m grand. I’m getting the best of care from the extraordinary nurses and doctors here. Holding production have been extraordinary in allowing me to recover and I’m excited to return to set,” she wrote on Twitter.

Siobhan McSweeney in Holding

VMTV is releasing new documentaries, including OnlyFans: Ireland’s X-Rated, which looks at some of the Irish people making money on the controversial subscription-based website, from a former nurse to a 40-year-old mother of three. The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett will examine the vicious killing of the Limerick dad of two, including never-seen-before police tapes and crime scene footage.

New series Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies and Crime Does Pay: 25 Years of CAB and documentaries on Anti-social Ireland and The Monk – Gerry Hutch and the Regency round out the new factual offering while The Guards: Inside The K returns for a new season.

Boy George is a judge in The Big Deal

The broadcaster will air its biggest entertainment show on Saturday nights from September 4. The Big Deal will see Boy George, Jedward, JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra judge with host Vogue Williams to find Ireland’s next biggest talent, with a cash prize of €50,000.

Gogglebox Ireland is back for a brand-new series with familiar faces and new families coming to our screens. Living with Lucy returns, with Lucy Kennedy confirming one episode where she stays with former English professional footballer Paul Gascoigne, aka Gazza.

The Grufferty family will be on Gogglebox Ireland

Viewers looking for heartwarming romance will enjoy the unique new dating series Generation Dating. After 16 months of living through a pandemic, a batch of Irish singletons in their 20s are paired with the over 65s in a generational quest to manage each other’s dating choices and find love.

For sports fans, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will air on VMTV, as well as the Guinness Six Nations, the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals. Sport Stories will feature in-depth discussions with some of the country’s top sporting personalities, starting with a two-part interview with football legend Paul McGrath.

A two-part interview with Paul McGrath will be aired on Sport Stories

Following a record 33 million streams this year on the Player, VMTV will have free box sets and binging content available to watch anytime, including the latest full series of Love Island USA, a new series of The Real Housewives, Drag Race UK, drama box sets and their new True Crime and Investigations rail.

VMTV’s director of content Bill Malone says 2021 has been a record year for the broadcaster and the new season is its most ambitious yet.

“Today we announce our most ambitious new season schedule yet. We have teamed up with international partners to put more money on screen, to give audiences the biggest entertainment, drama and sports offering ever,” he said.

The Guards, Inside The K: Gardaí Simon Cadam, Megan Furey, Declan Meehan

“The Six Nations and Champions League are back, along with the biggest entertainment shows and dramas we have ever undertaken, from The Big Deal in association with FOX alternative Entertainment and BiggerStage, to our new thriller, Redemption.

“All our hit shows are returning, including Gogglebox Ireland, The Guards: Inside The K, Living With Lucy, I’m A Celebrity and a whole lot more, while the Virgin Media Player will continue to offer the best free content to box set and binge watch.”