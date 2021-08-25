Mike Duhan: 'Bronze is really expensive. Every piece costs thousands to cast'

Sculptor Mike Duhan, who specialises in bronze figures, says has no problem being described as a craftsman. The Limerick-born artist, a brother of singer, Johnny Duhan, is happy to remain outside the visual arts scene in this country.

"I'm not really a part of it and I don't want to be. I worked in full-time employment [as a technical art teacher at the National College of Art and Design] until retiring after thirty-four years when my wife got sick," says Duhan, whose work appears as part of an exhibition in the gardens of the Montennote Hotel in Cork.

Sadly, Duhan's wife passed away, and it is only in the past year that he has returned to sculpting, having taken a break from it for a few years.

Duhan says his day job was important. It paid for his studio in Dublin as well as materials. And now that he has the time, he can do the metal work himself in a foundry.

"Bronze is really expensive. Every piece costs thousands to cast. I don't want to just make things for the rich. I had a bit of a worry about that when I was younger.

"Now, I realise I'm making pieces to last. They will be there in a thousand years if someone takes care of them, or ten thousand years. They're not going to end with me. There's a kind of communication going on between me and future generations."

Mike Duhan's Garden Angel is for sale at the exhibition at the Montenotte Hotel for €12,000.

He says that making figurative sculptures is not on-trend in Ireland at the moment. "But it's getting back into the fashionable scene in America. Here, it's not cool but that's fine. I don't seek to be seen as a contemporary artist. I just want to express myself.

"The work is my take on the human condition. So there's a lot of balancing, dreaming, dancing. And there's a lot of humour in my work.

"Usually, the pieces come to me readymade in my mind. I just have to go through the actions of putting them together, making the moulds and the waxes and doing the metal work."

Duhan doesn't use models, opting instead to work from his imagination. Born in 1965, the sculptor was commissioned by Limerick City Council to create a tribute to the city's dockers. His life-size sculptor of two dockers, entitled The Dockers' Monument, was unveiled on Howley's Quay in the city in 2017.

It was an appropriate commission for Duhan. His father had been a sailor and used to take his children down to the docks on Sundays.

"My father had tried being a docker but it was too much hard work. I positioned the piece on the dockers in the place where we used to hang out and listen to my father's tall tales about when he was a sailor.

"He was a great guy, a working-class man who did his best. There were eight of us in the family. It was tough. We were poor. But you became sensitised because of that.

"My mother had mental issues and it made us all very sensitive. All of my family are deep thinkers. I call it navel-gazing. I suppose that's what an artist does. You're putting your vision out to the world."

Duhan is a couple of years younger than Galway-based Johnny Duhan. "We get on. When I was young, he'd give me interesting music to listen to. Johnny looks like me. He's a very nice man. We have absolutely differing positions on a lot of issues."

Duhan attended the Limerick School of Art. As a child, he learned how to draw from comic books. He remembers being deeply impressed by The Agony and the Ecstasy, the 1965 film about Michelangelo, starring Charlton Heston.

"I wanted to be an artist after I saw that movie. I went home and did a drawing of the Birth of Adam which is on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. I did it with the help of a mirror on the ceiling over my bed. My mother was raging. But it was beautiful, really well done. I had a natural gift for drawing."

Duhan believes today's art students would dismiss his creations as "the work of a dinosaur. But they wouldn't know how to do it."

On the other hand, he's happy to live and let live when it comes to artistic taste. "I would never put any artist down. Someone who paints landscapes and hangs them on the railings of Stephen's Green gets just as much fun being creative as someone who is in a high brow gallery."

Mike Duhan's work will be on sale at the sculpture exhibition at the Montenotte Hotel, Cork, in association with the Kildare Gallery, Aug 27 to Sept 26.

A selection of other pieces for sale at the Montenotte Hotel exhibition

Gargoyle, by Michael Keane, ceramic, €2,200.

The Gossip, Stephanie Hess, bronze, €4,200.

I Spy, Anna Campbell, bronze, €2,700.

Metamorphisis, Brian O'Loughlin, bog oak, €3,900.