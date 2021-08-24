Flowers in the Attic gets a prequel TV series - starring Kelsey Grammer and Max Irons

American TV station Lifetime, famed for its speciality in 'TV movies', last week announced a four-part series that might ring some bells for older readers:.
The show will be a prequel to the station'sfilm and its follow-ups, based on the books by V.C. Andrews, and take the direction of the series' prequel novel, .
Starring Jemima Rooper and Max Irons, the story follows Olivia Winfield (Rooper), on her journey through her family's dark secrets. Also starring are's Kelsey Grammer, as well as Paul Wesley, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew, Alana Boden, Hannah Dodd, T’Shan Williams, and Callum Kerr.
“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Irons),” reads a press release.
“After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children.
"Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to the most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable—and notorious—decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic...”
There's a West Cork connection here, of course - co-star Max Irons is the son of actor Jeremy Irons, a Hollywood star who now resides in the area.