Flowers in the Attic gets a prequel TV series - starring Kelsey Grammer and Max Irons

American TV station Lifetime, famed for its speciality in 'TV movies', last week announced a four-part series that might ring some bells for older readers: Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

The show will be a prequel to the station's Flowers in the Attic film and its follow-ups, based on the books by V.C. Andrews, and take the direction of the series' prequel novel, Garden of Shadows.