Flowers in the Attic gets a prequel TV series - starring Kelsey Grammer and Max Irons

Adaptation of Garden of Shadows to debut as a four-part 'event' on the US' Lifetime station
Flowers in the Attic gets a prequel TV series - starring Kelsey Grammer and Max Irons

Max Irons: taking a starring role in the new Flowers in the Attic series

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 13:43
Mike McGrath Bryan

American TV station Lifetime, famed for its speciality in 'TV movies', last week announced a four-part series that might ring some bells for older readers: Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

The show will be a prequel to the station's Flowers in the Attic film and its follow-ups,  based on the books by V.C. Andrews, and take the direction of the series' prequel novel, Garden of Shadows.

Starring Jemima Rooper and Max Irons, the story follows Olivia Winfield (Rooper), on her journey through her family's dark secrets. Also starring are Frasier's Kelsey Grammer, as well as Paul Wesley, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew, Alana Boden, Hannah Dodd, T’Shan Williams, and Callum Kerr.

“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Irons),” reads a press release.

“After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. 

"Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to the most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable—and notorious—decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic...”

There's a West Cork connection here, of course - co-star Max Irons is the son of actor Jeremy Irons, a Hollywood star who now resides in the area.

Read More

Julian Gough: An adventurous journey from Toasted Heretic to Rabbit & Bear 

More in this section

©ITV Plc Love Island final: 6 life lessons we’ve learned from this season
Cork's new soul generation: Stevie G presents a showcase of the city's emerging talents  Cork's new soul generation: Stevie G presents a showcase of the city's emerging talents 
Podcast Corner: Motherfoclóir reaches final chapter of fun takes on Irish words Podcast Corner: Motherfoclóir reaches final chapter of fun takes on Irish words
Spider-Man: Far From Home Photocall - London

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer teases multiverse and return of old villain

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices