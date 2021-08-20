Album reviews: Lorde shines brightly; Villagers offer most compelling collection yet 

Lorde - Solar Power (★★★)

The dark side of paradise is pop culture’s shiny new obsession. It’s front and centre of the Nicole Kidman wellness drama Nine Perfect Strangers – and of HBO’s rich-people-on-holiday satire White Lotus.

What happens when utopias turn sour was, in a similar vein, the theme rumbling in the background of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. A revisionist Charles Manson hallucination, that film made its devastating point by tacking on a thunkingly unconvincing happy ending.

We are back on those impure shores with the third album from New Zealand pop star Lorde. It’s a weird, wafting LP, full of delicate beauty but with a sense of rising doom. It’s also surely destined to go down as one of the year’s best pop records.

Lorde, 24, croons like Tori Amos trying to escape a cleansing retreat on Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen It All), her multi-tracked vocals rising into a tornado of angst. That is on the heels of the unsettling California, with its nerve-jangling meditations on the hollowness of the West Coast, sun and surf dream.

Solar Power is co-produced with Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff and arrives layered in acoustic guitars and shuffling grooves. And if it has a spiritual centre-point, it is Mood Ring.

This decrying of wellness culture suggests, in the very best sense, Destiny’s Child scoring Midsommar. It is sublime and chilling – the sound of Lorde coming into her kingdom.

New Zealand artist Lorde; and Conor O'Brien from Villagers.

Villagers - Fever Dreams (★★★★)

Villagers arrived as a full-realised vehicle for Conor O’Brien’s baroque balladry with their 2010 debut, Becoming A Jackal. But rather than stand still, O’Brien has constantly readjusted the formula – and then embarked on a full reboot with 2018’s The Art of Pretending To Swim. That gripping reinvention now reaches its next milestone with Fever Dreams, arguably Villagers' most compelling collection yet.

It is the portrait of the artist as a young shapeshifter. Inspired by the haunting esotericism of outsiders such as David Lynch and Flann O’Brien – and also by a trip by the Dun Laoghaire songwriter to the Another Love Story festival in Meath – it is by turns bucolic and bonkers, becalmed and fizzling with wonder.

As per the title there is lots of otherworldliness churning in the background. Sometimes, though, the weirdness is front and centre – such as when the full-fat jazz pop of So Simpatico blossoms into a cascading chorus that suggests a South County Dublin Flaming Lips having an out-of-body experience at the Forty Foot.

Later, the Doobie Brothers’ noodling on Circles In The Firing Line gives way to a ferocious punk assault. “You’re f**king up my favourite dream,” shrieks O’Brien, and we have final confirmation of his rich new seam of inspiration.

As with every self-respecting LP in 2021, Fever Dreams of course comes with a dollop of lockdown blues. Here, that takes the form of the Full Faith In Providence, an exquisite two-hander with Rachael Lavelle. It’s just another shade of emotion applied to a record which, if springing from O’Brien’s deepest, darkest subconscious, is nonetheless the most immediate, and best, thing he’s done in years.