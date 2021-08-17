The Crown: First images of Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Charles are released

Season 5 of the Royal Family drama approaches on Netflix, as the saga winds its way into the nineties
The Crown: First images of Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Charles are released

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in season 5 of The Crown

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 17:39
Mike McGrath Bryan

Netflix has this afternoon released the first images of Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles in the fifth series of Netflix' The Crown. 

Production got underway in the UK last month, and the series focuses on the marriage and separation of Charles and Diana in the early '90s, with Debicki and West taking the batons from Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor respectively, as the show explores the couple's personal demons and extra-marital relationships.

Dominic West as Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown.
Dominic West as Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown.

The pair join an expansive cast that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

Producers have yet to reveal the extent of the turbulent 1990s period they'll cover in the upcoming season - with rumour suggesting the series is to end with its sixth season, and the events surrounding Diana's 1997 passing.

Read More

Space Invaders return: 'It’s the quintessential video game'

More in this section

Marian Keyes reveals when sequel to Rachel’s Holiday will be published Marian Keyes reveals when sequel to Rachel’s Holiday will be published
Computer image of video game Space Invaders return: 'It’s the quintessential video game'
Irish electronic producers: 'I didn’t realise how much sanity going to hear live music gave me'  Irish electronic producers: 'I didn’t realise how much sanity going to hear live music gave me' 
The Crown: First images of Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Charles are released

Dylan Moran added to the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices