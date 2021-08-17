The Crown: First images of Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as Charles are released

Netflix has this afternoon released the first images of Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles in the fifth series of Netflix' The Crown.
Production got underway in the UK last month, and the series focuses on the marriage and separation of Charles and Diana in the early '90s, with Debicki and West taking the batons from Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor respectively, as the show explores the couple's personal demons and extra-marital relationships.
The pair join an expansive cast that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.
Producers have yet to reveal the extent of the turbulent 1990s period they'll cover in the upcoming season - with rumour suggesting the series is to end with its sixth season, and the events surrounding Diana's 1997 passing.