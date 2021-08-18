Wednesday TV Tips: suffering from colour-blandness — will Changing Rooms banish beige and grey?

Changing Rooms

Channel 4, 8pm

Interior design icon Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the team head to Swansea, where florist Claire is hoping her postal-worker neighbour Lisa can turn her beige living room into something a little more ostentatious.

Heartlands

TG4, 8.30pm

Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin journey through Ireland's Hidden Heartlands. They visit Strokesown House and Gardens before catching up with Nathan Carter and the Henshaw Family.

TG4's Heartlands with Sharon Shannon

This Way Up

Channel 4, 10pm

The second series of Aisling Bea's acclaimed comedy-drama comes to an end.

This Way Up: Bradley (Kadiff Kirwan) and Áine (Aisling Bea)

The Nilsen Tapes

Netflix

Exploring the world of one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers, Dennis Nilsen.

He admitted murdering 15 people between 1978 and 1983 in London. Includes interviews from police, journalists, survivors, bereaved families — and Nilsen’s own voice via never-before-published cassette tapes of his private recordings.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, Netflix

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Omar El Akkad speaks with Arena's deputy host and producer Kay Sheehy about his new novel, What Strange Paradise — a tale of two children negotiating the wider world as refugees.