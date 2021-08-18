Wednesday TV Tips: suffering from colour-blandness — will Changing Rooms banish beige and grey?

Interior design icon Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the team head to Swansea, where florist Claire is hoping her postal-worker neighbour Lisa can turn her beige living room into something a little more ostentatious.
Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn Ní Dhonnabháin journey through Ireland's Hidden Heartlands. They visit Strokesown House and Gardens before catching up with Nathan Carter and the Henshaw Family.
The second series of Aisling Bea's acclaimed comedy-drama comes to an end.
Exploring the world of one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers, Dennis Nilsen.
He admitted murdering 15 people between 1978 and 1983 in London. Includes interviews from police, journalists, survivors, bereaved families — and Nilsen’s own voice via never-before-published cassette tapes of his private recordings.
RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Omar El Akkad speaks with Arena's deputy host and producer Kay Sheehy about his new novel, — a tale of two children negotiating the wider world as refugees.