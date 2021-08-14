Radio Highlights: In search of Tom Billy; Pearl Jam's Ten turns 30

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

Recordings made by archivist Bairbre Quinn while she was at her homeplace in Cill Mhuirbhigh, where she was working with her family — including song, poetry and conversation.

Weekend Drive

Lyric FM, 4pm

Classical favourites for your afternoon’s journey, plus new words from Ireland-based poets at 6pm in Poetry File: Chicago-born scribe Julie O’Callaghan reads Early on Indian Hill.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Tom Billy: Pat Feeley travels to the Sliabh Luachra region in search of the story of Tom Billy Murphy. A 1980 RTÉ radio documentary, reairing as part of the Pat Feeley Retrospective Season, in honour of the late documentarian.

The Bluffer’s Guide to Disco

2XM, 8pm

Aidan Kelly gets past the tropes and right to the heart of the disco genre, from its mid-seventies beginnings in New York, to its influence on emerging electronic forms after its commercial demise.

Cruachás

R na G, 8pm

An Cumann Drámaíochta, UCC, perform the first of two radio plays - Cruachás, by Celia de Fréine, reimagines the issues that might be before Brian Merriman’s Midnight Court if it were convened in this day and age.

MONDAY

Ó Mhuir go Sliabh

R na G, 4.10pm

Damien Ó Dónaill is joined by Donnchadh Ó Baoill to walk by Abhainn Chroithlí in Co Donegal.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer, Eimear McBride, discusses her new book Something Out of Place. The weeknight arts magazine also looks at Seattle grunge outfit Pearl Jam’s Ten album as it hits its 30th anniversary.

TUESDAY

Ar an mBóthar

R na G, 4.10pm

An archival interview with well-known singer and character Dr Michael, from Roisín na Mainiach in Conamara, who passed away earlier this year.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Previewing Dublin’s HandelFest 2021 with the Irish Baroque Orchestra’s artistic director, Peter Whelan, while journalist Jenn Gannon previews hotly-tipped telly drama 9 Perfect Strangers.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, with a 1996 Fanning Session from then-emergent Damien Dempsey, and a 2013 Studio 8 performance from indie-folk outfit Slow Skies.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Omar El Akkad speaks with Arena’s deputy host and producer Kay Sheehy about his new novel, What Strange Paradise — a tale of two children negotiating the wider world as refugees.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty presents live highlights from UK soul/hip-hop fusionists Nubiyan Twist’s recent performance at the Round Chapel, in Hackney, London.

FRIDAY

CrowdScience

BBC World Service, 8.30pm

Marnie Chesterton makes the case for our skin — the largest, fastest-growing organ, hiding in plain sight on our body.

Sound Out

Lyric FM, 9pm

World-premiere recordings of music by American composer Joan Tower, with percussionist Evelyn Glennie; and pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard, playing Beethoven’s Hammerklavier Sonata.