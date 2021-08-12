Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

Album cover of Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (Rounder Records via AP)

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 11:18
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration Raising Sand became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards.

The 12-track Raise The Roof will be out on November 19 from Rounder Records and is a collection of covers, like its predecessor.

It was completed in Nashville just weeks before the 2020 lockdown and is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett.

The new album has Plant and Krauss singing songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Betty Harris and the band Calexico, among others. There is also a Plant-Burnett original.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman, previously best known for his high-decibel shrieking and rock star theatrics, found more docile Nashville melodies with country and bluegrass icon Krauss on their first collaboration.

Raising Sand won album of the year at the 2008 Americana Music Honours & Awards, debuted #2 on the Billboard 200, generated platinum sales and was hailed around the world as a creative high point in both musicians’ long and distinguished careers.

That album featured The Everly Brothers’ Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On), Allen Toussaint’s Fortune Teller, Townes Van Zandt’s Nothin’ and country star Mel Tillis’ Stick With Me Baby.

The new album will include covers of Harris’ Trouble With My Lover, Wiley’s Last Kind Words Blues, Jimmy Reed’s High and Lonesome and Ola Belle Reed’s You Led Me To The Wrong.

