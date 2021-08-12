Exclusive: First look at the video for John Spillane's new song 

As usual, Cork musician John Spillane has been busy lately. Following the April release of his latest album, 100 Snow White Horses, the Wilton native has been writing new music, playing his first set of small post-lockdown gigs, and, interestingly, sweeping the floors of The Everyman theatre.

The latter job has to do with a new video for his song, Under That Old Clare Moon, which is premiering on the Irish Examiner's website.

"I brought out the album on Good Friday and I had a first single called We Come in the Wind. One of the things that happened was that the Joan Denise Moriarity School of Dance did a routine to it and made a video called Dancing Through Cork and they put it up online. We were in lockdown at the time and they filmed it on an iPhone around various locations in Cork. It was fantastic and it got over 300,000 views. It was a really big deal," Spillane explains.

And so, the teams decided to join forces again for Spillane's latest single and created a video complete with ballet, flashbacks, and Spillane playing a wistful theatre caretaker looking back on life.

All of this leads to three stages of the past being depicted by dancers of different ages, featuring routines choreographed by Karena Walsh. The aim was to create a testament to the relationships that Spillane has built with other artists throughout the years while reflecting the introspective musings mirrored in Under That Old Clare Moon. The result is a stunning example of what can happen when creativity is allowed to take its course - even in uncertain times.

"It's all about barter and exchange. My friend Barry Donnellan made a video for me before for The Ferry Arms and he said he'd make me a video for this new song if I'd write him a beautiful song about Navan, where he's from," Spillane says, laughing.

"So I made him a song about Navan and he made this video, which I asked the Joan Denise School of Dance to take part in. I play the janitor sweeping up the stage. I'm the guy with the brush, mopping up."

The Everyman is a location dear to the 60-year-old's heart, having played there every Christmas time for more than 22 years. Last year Spillane performed to an empty audience for the first time in the venue, with the event being live-streamed due to Covid-19 regulations.

While it might be another while before he can perform to a full theatre audience again, the celebrated musician has been delighted to get back to performing at smaller gigs - with show dates planned later this month in Watergrasshill, Bere Island, and at the Clonmel Busking Festival.

His first gig back was in De Barra’s Folk Club in Clonakilty recently. In the audience of 16 was author David Mitchell, who named the show as his favourite live gig in another Irish Examiner article this week.

"What a compliment. He's a brilliant writer, I'm reading his book at the moment. He lives in Clonakilty and we made a film together recently in De Barra's. It was basically me singing him a few songs and him raving about them. He's a real nice man. He loves my lyrics like," Spillane says.

David Mitchell with John Spillane in De Barra's, Clonakilty.

"That first gig back was really emotional. There were only 16 allowed in the beer garden, four tables of four. I was hugely flattered that David came and mentioned me after it. It was brilliant."

The topic of the article mention is one that Spillane is much more comfortable talking about than that of the roadmap for his industry - or lack thereof in many opinions.

"I don't know what to make of it. I know certain people got money and other people didn't so the whole thing is a bit of a minefield for me. I'm just hoping it will all work out and that everybody will find their way,” he says, breathing deep.

"I had kind of a good time during lockdown with the release of the record. I had loads of stuff to do; I've been doing a lot of writing and I did the film with David Mitchell. The album has done very well, it's the eighth biggest album in Ireland this year. So, I can't complain.

"I turned 60 in January and I've got this killer album out and it's done well and David Mitchell loves it, so it's all good."