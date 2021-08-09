Monday TV Tips: I remember crying, all my tears were dropping on his face as I was feeding him - Long Lost Family

Long Lost Family

UTV, 9pm

The team meets a man whose only memento of his birth mother and siblings is an old newspaper article which reveals that they were squatting in an airfield after being evicted from their home. They also hear from a mother searching for the child she hasn't seen since he was 10 days old.

When Lynne was only 14 years old, her safe and carefree childhood was shattered when she became pregnant by an older man who then disappeared. Lynne was sent away to a mother and baby home. When Lynne’s baby boy was born, she named him Eugene and spent several days taking care of him in hospital. Lynne recalls: “I loved every minute of it, bathing him, I’d sing to him, and I’d talk to him. For 10 days you get to love something … Then the very last day I remember crying, all my tears were dropping on his face as I was feeding him and I was talking to him saying I was sorry and I told him I loved him and I’ll always love him and one day I would find him, and then they put him in the cot … they just wheeled him away and that was it.”

Reunited: Lynne Oakes and her son. Picture: ITV/UTV

Celebrity MasterChef

BBC1, 9pm

Bez of Happy Mondays and Su Pollard on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: BBC

Among the famous faces taking part in this run are Katie Price, Dion Dublin, Joe Swash, Michelle Collins, and The Great British Sewing Bee's Patrick Grant. This week it's Su Pollard, Rita Simons, Duncan James, and Mondays legend, Bez.

Katie Price on Celebrity MasterChef. Picture: BBC

Kong: Skull Island

RTÉ2, 9pm

A secret mission to a mysterious island descends into chaos when the wildlife proves far from welcoming. Stars Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L Jackson.

Kong: Skull Island. Picture: PA Photo/2016 Warner Bros Entertainment Inc, Legendary Pictures Productions and Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC

The Hurt Locker

TG4 9.30pm

During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.

Director Kathryn Bigelow, centre, on the set of The Hurt Locker. Picture: AP Photo/Summit Entertainment

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty

RTÉ One, 10.35pm

After the death of her father King George VI, a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen. She faces scandals and rumors from the start involving her sister, Princess Margaret, as well as her own marriage to Prince Philip.

Radio

Fanzines: Alternative Stories of the ’90s, UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Caroline B Mudingo Dipanda examines the Irish ’zine scene of the ’90s through a historic, cultural, and social lens, including chats with Cork Zine Archive’s Siobhán Bardsley, The Sultans of Ping’s Morty McCarthy, and more.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Singer and musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh discusses Roisín Reimagined — her new, modern sean-nós show with the Irish Chamber Orchestra for Kilkenny Arts Festival, online August 13-15.

We Love Books, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Author Michael Egan chats about bringing Declan Kirby: GAA Star to life and talks writing tips, the benefits of belonging to a team, and why his favourite smell is an O’Neill’s football.