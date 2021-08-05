Album reviews: Prince reminds us of what we're missing; Laura Marling cuts loose with Lump 

Welcome 2 America was a project Prince shelved before he died
Prince and Lump, featuring Laura Marling, both impress.

Ed Power

Prince - Welcome 2 America

★★★★☆

Prince had originally intended for Welcome 2 America to be the centrepiece of the series of residencies he staged around the world in 2010. Yet staying true to his reputation as pop’s greatest enigma, he shelved the sessions at his Paisley Park complex and seemingly never again spoke of them.

But now, five years after his death, the recordings finally see daylight. And they demonstrate that, even in the latter phases of his career, Prince was a mercurial trail-blazer like no other.

Welcome 2 America is both a concept LP about America’s original sin of slavery and also an act of reclamation by Prince who goes all out to capture some of the delirious swagger of his early funk masterpieces.

Obviously, those albums were one-offs. However, there is still lots to cherish in Welcome 2 America. On Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master) Prince compares the music industry to slavery – a long-running theme from an artist who famously scrawled “slave” across his face.

The groove is strong in him here and on tracks such as Hot Summer and 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) . Elsewhere Prince reminds us of his mastery of the power-ballad with a wistful cover Soul Asylum’s Stand Up and B Strong. It’s both earnest and frisky – the essence of Prince captured in a figurative bell jar. And if no Sign o’the Times or Purple Rain, Welcome 2 America is nonetheless a very good Prince record.

Lump - Animal

★★★★☆

Cutting loose has not always come naturally to Laura Marling, the “nu-folk” songwriter whose music has long brimmed with a magnificent melancholy. Nonetheless, she displays a heady sense of fun on her second full-length collaboration to Tunng’s Mike Lindsay.

Lump is a wry and witty juxtaposition of Marling’s austere vocals and Lindsay’s playful beats. A Kraftwerk-seque backdrop of bleeps and Belle and Sebastian horns foregrounds her keening croon on Bloom At Night. And Red Snakes combines ambient rhythms with treated piano and mournful lyrics.

It’s more than slightly eccentric, but like almost everything Marling has put her name to, bracingly wonderful too.

