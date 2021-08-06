Friday TV Tips: Brendan Gleeson protests Nazi regime in Alone in Berlin

Tokyo 2020: Through The Night

RTÉ2 7pm

Day 14 of the Olympic Games, as a new boxing heavyweight gold medallist is crowned at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

Races in the men's track cycling sprint final, plus the women's hockey gold medal match

Veronica Guerin

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Cate Blanchett and Gerard McSorley, Ciaran Hinds, and Brenda Fricker star in this fact-based drama about reporter Veronica Guerin, who was murdered while investigating Ireland’s drug lords. Within a week of her death, in an emergency session of the Dáil, work began on altering the Constitution to allow the High Court to separate criminals from the illicit proceeds of their crime.

Man About Dog

Virgin Media One, 10.05pm

Three men sell their greyhound, thinking it will never win a race — but soon change their minds and plan to steal it back. Stars Allen Leech, Ciaran Nolan, and Tom Murphy.

Alone in Berlin

RTÉ One, 11.25pm

A Nazi couple lose their son in the Second World War, and retaliate by distributing cards denouncing the government. Drama, with Emma Thompson and Brendan Gleeson.

Radio

Paul is Dead BBC Radio 4 Extra, 2pm A documentary telling the story of how, in 1969, with The Beatles in financial and creative turmoil, a strange rumour swept the world — Paul McCartney had been killed in a road accident and replaced with a lookalike.