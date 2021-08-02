Dolly Parton says that she understands where Britney Spears is coming from 

Dolly Parton appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen recently, and spoke about her wide-ranging career, the size of her waist and how she used the royalties from 'I Will Always Love You' to honour the late Whitney Houston.

The singer and philanthropist spoke with Cohen from her home in Nashville via video link. “I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. So I thought, ‘Well this is a wonderful place to be,'" she said of her decision to invest in a neighbourhood in the city.

“I bought a property down in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. And it was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue,” Parton said. “And I thought, ‘Well, I am going to buy this place, the whole strip mall.’ And thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney.”

When asked to comment on the plight of Britney Spears, Parton appeared to demur, saying "I try to not get involved in other people's business."

She went on to voice her support for the star, however, likening Spears' struggle to her own.

"I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own," Parton said. "I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

Dolly also announced that she has finally recorded a song with fellow songstress Reba McEntire. The song, which is a new version of McEntire's hit "Does He Love You?" will appear on McEntire's new album.

"We did a new version of it. It turned out really, really good," Parton said. "I've always wanted to sing with her and I don't know why we never did it till now but we really sounded good together. I think the fans are going to like it."

As well as admitting to enjoying "lowest brow" television programmes and the odd martini, Parton also confessed to enjoying a good rummage through abandoned houses.

"I love finding old houses, old shacky houses, and going in them and seeing if I can find old books or old pieces of glass, that sort of thing," Parton said. "I'm an adventurer. I like doing that kind of stuff."