Bank Holiday Saturday TV Tips: Alan Rickman plays one of the best onscreen baddies

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow — Celebrity Special

Virgin Media One, 7pm

A second run of the series in which the participants take part in classic game shows from yesteryear. Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Nicola Adams and Ella Baig, and Martin and Shirlie Kemp attempt to win a cash prize for their favourite charities in Play Your Cards Right.

The Void

Virgin Media One, 8pm

An opera singer, a Santa lookalike and a man who cannot swim take part in a range of physical and mental challenges.

Shelley-Anne in The Void. Picture: Gameface TV

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

RTÉ2, 9pm

Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman star in this film that features Bryan Adams’ award-winning chart-busting song, Everything I do, I do it for you.

And you have one of the best baddies around with the late great Alan Rickman as Sheriff of Nottingham: "That's it then. Cancel the kitchen scraps for lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and call off Christmas."

Alan Rickman as the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Sport

Tokyo 2020. Live coverage of the day’s action from the Olympics. RTÉ2, 9.30am — and all week.

Galway Racing, TG4, 12.30pm. Football: Ulster final Monaghan v Tyrone, (throw-in 4pm, RTÉ2). GAA: U20 football championship semi-final,Cork v Offaly (TG4, 5.15pm). Hurling championship quarter-final,Tipperary v Waterford (RTÉ One, throw-in 3.30pm). Dublin v Cork, 7pm Sky Sports. International Rugby Union, British & Irish Lions v Springboks (Channel 4, 11.15pm).

Outer Banks

Netflix

A coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but they must do all they can to make it out alive.

Outer Banks with Rudy Pankow as JJ; Jonathan Daviss as Pope; Madison Bailey as Kiara; Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron; and Chase Stokes as John B. Picture: Elaine Siemek/Netflix

Radio

The Dead Key Newstalk, 10pm: Another airing for part two of Alan Meaney and Jason Gill's spy-thriller radio drama, taken from the Newstalk features archives.