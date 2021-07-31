Bank Holiday Saturday TV Tips: Alan Rickman plays one of the best onscreen baddies

A second run of the series in which the participants take part in classic game shows from yesteryear. Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Nicola Adams and Ella Baig, and Martin and Shirlie Kemp attempt to win a cash prize for their favourite charities in Play Your Cards Right.
An opera singer, a Santa lookalike and a man who cannot swim take part in a range of physical and mental challenges.
Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman star in this film that features Bryan Adams’ award-winning chart-busting song,.
And you have one of the best baddies around with the late great Alan Rickman as Sheriff of Nottingham: "That's it then. Cancel the kitchen scraps for lepers and orphans, no more merciful beheadings, and call off Christmas."
Tokyo 2020. Live coverage of the day’s action from the Olympics. RTÉ2, 9.30am — and all week.
Galway Racing, TG4, 12.30pm. Football: Ulster final Monaghan v Tyrone, (throw-in 4pm, RTÉ2). GAA: U20 football championship semi-final,v (TG4, 5.15pm). Hurling championship quarter-final, v (RTÉ One, throw-in 3.30pm). v , 7pm Sky Sports. International Rugby Union, British & Irish Lions v Springboks (Channel 4, 11.15pm).
A coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but they must do all they can to make it out alive.
Newstalk, 10pm: Another airing for part two of Alan Meaney and Jason Gill's spy-thriller radio drama, taken from the Newstalk features archives.