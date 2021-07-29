OMG! Aisling’s back for a fourth book and she’s jetting off to the biggest smoke yet

It's a Covid-free universe in Aisling And The City, with the character created by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen thriving in her latest journey beyond Ballygobbard
OMG! Aisling’s back for a fourth book and she’s jetting off to the biggest smoke yet

Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen have revealed the fourth book in the series will be published this autumn. Picture: Nathalie Marquez Courtney

Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 11:50
Denise O’Donoghue

Fans of Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen’s bubbly Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling series are celebrating the news that the fourth novel will be published this October.

Friends and co-authors McLysaght and Breen created the character of Aisling as an in-joke many years ago and she quickly grew to capture hearts through a viral Facebook group, eventually becoming an iconic Irish character in her own right. They were approached by Gill to write a book featuring Aisling and a best-selling series was born.

The previous three books in the series have sold over 300,000 copies and won two Irish Book Awards.

After a year-long break, the fourth and penultimate book, Aisling and the City, will be published on October 8 this year and sees Aisling jetting off from Ballygobbard to the city that never sleeps: New York.

Aisling and the City
Aisling and the City

McLysaght and Breen say they hope the book brings comfort to readers after a difficult year, though the book is (thankfully) set in a Covid-free universe.

“After a year of spending so much time at home we were very excited to escape to New York with Aisling and lose ourselves in her world. We hope Aisling fans everywhere will find comfort and joy in its pages when they read it too.” 

Aisling will face the challenge of loneliness and is reminded of the importance of community in times of crisis, prompting her to reflect on what matters in life.

The synopsis reads: “With her café BallyGoBrunch flying and the door firmly closed on her relationship with John, an unexpected job offer sees Aisling boarding a business-class flight to New York in her best wrap dress and heels. As she finds her feet in the Big Apple, she throws herself into the dating game, grapples with ‘always-on’ work culture, forges and fights for new friendships, and brings her good wedges to a party in the Hamptons (much to Sadhbh’s dismay).

“But catching up with family and friends on WhatsApp and email is not the same as sitting in Maguire’s putting the world to rights over mini bottles of Pinot Greej and a shared bag of Taytos. And yet New York has so much to offer, not least in the ridey fireman department.

“When a crisis in BGB makes her doubt her place in Manhattan, can Aisling retain her New York state of mind, or will the lure of home be too much to resist?”

Read More

Siobhán McSweeney and other stars in West Cork to film adaptation of Graham Norton's novel

More in this section

Legendary ZZ Top bassist dead at 72 Legendary ZZ Top bassist dead at 72
Sky stock Sky One to be replaced on screens in September
Details revealed of new music event in Co Cork, with The Coronas, Bell X1 and Tolü Makay Details revealed of new music event in Co Cork, with The Coronas, Bell X1 and Tolü Makay
OMG! Aisling’s back for a fourth book and she’s jetting off to the biggest smoke yet

Siobhán McSweeney and other stars in West Cork to film adaptation of Graham Norton's novel

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices