OMG! Aisling’s back for a fourth book and she’s jetting off to the biggest smoke yet

Fans of Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen’s bubbly Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling series are celebrating the news that the fourth novel will be published this October.

Friends and co-authors McLysaght and Breen created the character of Aisling as an in-joke many years ago and she quickly grew to capture hearts through a viral Facebook group, eventually becoming an iconic Irish character in her own right. They were approached by Gill to write a book featuring Aisling and a best-selling series was born.

The previous three books in the series have sold over 300,000 copies and won two Irish Book Awards.

After a year-long break, the fourth and penultimate book, Aisling and the City, will be published on October 8 this year and sees Aisling jetting off from Ballygobbard to the city that never sleeps: New York.

Aisling and the City

McLysaght and Breen say they hope the book brings comfort to readers after a difficult year, though the book is (thankfully) set in a Covid-free universe.

“After a year of spending so much time at home we were very excited to escape to New York with Aisling and lose ourselves in her world. We hope Aisling fans everywhere will find comfort and joy in its pages when they read it too.”

Aisling will face the challenge of loneliness and is reminded of the importance of community in times of crisis, prompting her to reflect on what matters in life.

The synopsis reads: “With her café BallyGoBrunch flying and the door firmly closed on her relationship with John, an unexpected job offer sees Aisling boarding a business-class flight to New York in her best wrap dress and heels. As she finds her feet in the Big Apple, she throws herself into the dating game, grapples with ‘always-on’ work culture, forges and fights for new friendships, and brings her good wedges to a party in the Hamptons (much to Sadhbh’s dismay).

“But catching up with family and friends on WhatsApp and email is not the same as sitting in Maguire’s putting the world to rights over mini bottles of Pinot Greej and a shared bag of Taytos. And yet New York has so much to offer, not least in the ridey fireman department.

“When a crisis in BGB makes her doubt her place in Manhattan, can Aisling retain her New York state of mind, or will the lure of home be too much to resist?”