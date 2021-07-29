Siobhán McSweeney and other stars in West Cork to film adaptation of Graham Norton's novel

Filming is currently underway in West Cork on the television adaptation of the bestselling novel Holding by Graham Norton.

Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill stars as Garda Sergeant PJ Collins in ITV’s four-part series and a host of well-known stars, including Brenda Fricker, have also been confirmed among the cast. Co-produced by Virgin Media Television, the series will also be seen on the Irish channel.

Set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, the series focuses on the discovery of the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke and PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. Unearthing long-buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

It is Oscar-winning Fricker’s long-awaited return to acting, having last been on our screens in 2013’s Forgive Me. She plays Lizzie Meany, a shy presence in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets.

Conleth Hill filming new drama series Holding, adapted from Graham Norton's novel. Picture: Conor Horgan/ITV

“I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother,” Fricker says.

“Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour, keep a sharp eye on her.”

She is joined by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney as Bríd Riordan, a vulnerable and messy woman who had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance and Charlene McKenna plays Evelyn Ross, who desperately loved him.

“I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork,” McSweeney says.

Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn, who is best known for her role as Mrs Doyle in Father Ted, have also been cast in the series.

Holding is being filmed on location and is directed by Kathy Burke, best known for her acting roles in Nil by Mouth and Absolutely Fabulous and whose mother is from West Cork.