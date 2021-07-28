Legendary ZZ Top bassist dead at 72

His bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard shared the news on the band's Facebook page
ZZ Top on stage at Live at the Marquee, Cork in 2015

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 19:58
Nicole Glennon

ZZ Top's longtime bassist Dusty Hill, has died at 72.

His bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard shared the news on the band's Facebook page. 

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," they wrote.

Dusty Hill had recently been forced him to bow out of a number of live gigs in the U.S due to a hip injury. Picture: ZZ Top / Facebook
Dusty Hill had recently been forced him to bow out of a number of live gigs in the U.S due to a hip injury. Picture: ZZ Top / Facebook

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. 

"We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C. You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Dusty Hill had recently been forced him to bow out of a number of live gigs in the U.S due to a hip injury.

Co-founding Slipknot member Joey Jordison dies

