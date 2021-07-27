Everyman Outdoors: Pictures from the first weekend of events at Elizabeth Fort The Everyman’s series of live events kicked off at Elizabeth Fort in Cork at the weekend. This is what it looked like The scene at Elizabeth Fort in Cork at the weekend, where the Everyman Outdoors series was launched. This weekend’s offerings are local hip hop artists from the Kabin Studio (Friday, July 30); and Tadhg Hickey’s show, In One Eye, Out the Other (Saturday). Pictures: Larry CumminsTue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 10:00 Cork comedian Laura O'Mahony performing at The Everyman Outdoors at Elizabeth Fort. Yvonne O’Connell and Jennifer Ryan, both from Grange, and Ciara O’Mahony, Blackrock, at Elizabeth Fort. Eibhlis O’Halloran, Ovens, and Louise Daly, Carrigadrohid, attending the show at Elizabeth Fort at the weekend. Michelle and Ciaran Bermingham, Glanmire, at the show. Myles Lally and Edel Fitzgerald attending the show. Bob Heffernan and Marie Nicholson at Elizabeth Fort. Majella and Derek Costello at Elizabeth Fort.Read MoreCork in 50 Artworks, No 14: Men of the South by Seán Keating More in this section Listen: Cork rapper Craic Boi Mental pays homage to Mr. Tayto with his new EP Mo Laethanta Saoire: Disha Bose on when her Indian parents visited her in Ireland 6 ways to get artsy with your family in Munster this summer Monday TV Tips: I don't have money. But what I do have are a very particular set of skills — settle down for a movie classic this eveningREAD NOW Subscribe Now