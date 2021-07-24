First thoughts: From stand-up to sermonising

When Frank Skinner was spending much of the Nineties mucking about on the Fantasy Football sofa with his mate, David Baddiel, it was hard to imagine that one day he'd produce a prayer book. And yet, like a phoenix from the flames, here we are.

Of course, (checks notes) the phoenix is not actually referred to directly in the Bible, a fact I may have missed but of which the affable and well-read Skinner was almost certainly aware. In what is a slim volume, A Comedian's Prayerbook touches on a few themes that will be familiar to anyone who has ever knelt down at the bedside - prayer as an act of insurance (maybe against bad things happening, certainly against eternal damnation), prayer as point of connection, or of reaching out when hope elsewhere is hard to find. It's not difficult to imagine some enterprising priests tapping this book for material, in the same way that it doesn't take too great a leap of the imagination to see the parallels between stand-up and sermonising.

The act of prayer is intensely personal but can also be communal, and in his comedian's prayerbook, Skinner wanders down both avenues.

The personal conversations with God incorporate wry observations that wouldn't seem out of place in a comedy club as well as straightforward gags - "My palms, together in prayer, sometimes seem to crackle with energy. I realise it could just be the nylon carpet". There are also moments in which Skinner almost self-flagellates and reveals something of his wider uncertainties.

Beyond stand-up Skinner is a familiar face from TV across the past three decades, so it's not surprising that he pitched up on BBC Sunday night staple ‘Songs of Praise’ recently, discussing his lifelong Catholic faith.

Back in 2014 he told the Guardian Newspaper that while he never stopped believing, he left the church when he was 17, only to reconnect in later life.

This sense of reconnection may explain the aspects of this book, few as they may be, where Skinner foregoes the tone of the cheerful everyman and instead veers a little closer to baffled or tutting disapproval.

Skinner has mentioned that he prays for his atheist friends, yet their lack of faith seems to bewilder him. There is a bit of an edge to all this.

"We've apologised our way out of a ragged and reckless faith and into some bland approximation, a sort of belief-lite," he writes at one point.

"Is it okay to pray for atheists?" he asks at another juncture. Advocating "Christianity with attitude", he imagines - with tongue presumably in cheek - organising followers to break into a football chant of "going down, going down, going down" as they pass non-believers on the way out of Mass.

Skinner laments the fact that, were God to suddenly return to Earth, finding the true believers would be a 'Where’s Wally' enterprise, but nowhere is there a question as to why has there been this decline in faith, or more precisely, in belief in organised religion.

Why have so many people lapsed? From reading Skinner's book, you might assume it’s purely down to a lack of something vital at an individual level, a blind spot, an erosion of moral fibre. But surely there are other factors, and particularly in an organisation as vast as the Roman Catholic Church?

These are very much live issues in the Church today. Fr Paddy Byrne, a priest based in Laois, tweeted just ahead of Easter: “20 years in my priestly ministry I have been involved in blessing ceremonies of every description. Including blessings of pets, cows, crops, rings, cars, tractors... Yet a same sex couple who request a simple blessing on their Union must be turned away. This is not Christianity.”

Or to take another example, that of a programme, recently repeated on BBC, called The Confessors, in which priests from around Ireland were interviewed.

Their own faith is unbroken, but they are not blind to the issues: the lingering effect of past scandals, the rigid hierarchy, and whether an organisation run entirely by men can act as a true church for all.

One contributor made the claim that the church needed to move away from the “strength” of its role, and from its grand titles, to being a church for the weak, one that celebrated its own weakness.

Should these themes barge into what is mainly a jocular prayerbook? Skinner revels in the "counter-intuitive" wonder of his faith, and it's hard to argue with that, but he also glories in the scale of the Roman Catholic church, which he describes as the "exotic" branch of Christianity. Since prayer is that most personal of things, then maybe these wider debates seldom if ever enter our thoughts as we kneel at the end of the bed and put our palms together.

Yet if our communion with God is ultimately our own affair, maybe a book on the subject is a slightly different thing. A Comedian's Prayerbook is not unfailingly light and polite, even if the tone is broadly chummy. Just maybe that extra context is worth exploring.

Skinner does ruminate on just why Catholicism, and Christianity, seem a harder sell in a world when people are seeking spirituality to fill a void, and are going so far as to buying plastic buddhas from TK MAXX.

He also has a riff on the New Testament line that "it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God" - something which occupies his mind as "I have a few bob in my pocket".

Money has made him kinder, he believes, which might explain the line "I could give my money to the poor, but then they wouldn't be poor any more and I'd be robbing them of their Fast Track to Paradise". To which you could say: whatever about creating an obstacle to Heaven, Frank, you could actually just give everyone a tenner?

And who knows, if this book sells by the shedload, or ends up flying off the shelves in Veritas as well as in Waterstones, maybe that few bob could be shared around a bit? Then again, as a Church of Ireland guy, I'm a member of what Skinner describes as "the supporting religions", so what do I know?

Skinner's old pal David Baddiel has also published a new book this year, his acclaimed polemic Jews Don't Count which addresses a rising tide of antisemitism and which has been described as a 'political book with a small p'. Skinner's tome also asks some big questions, but is ultimately a prayerbook with a small p. You mightn't hear God laugh at the jokes, but surely He approves.