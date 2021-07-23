6 ways to get artsy with your family in Munster this summer

Take the Cork Playful Culture Trail

You might want to wait for the high heat to cool off, but museums and cultural spaces all over the city have come together to create a trail around the city for families to explore their surroundings and creativity.

Bláthín the common lizard is your guide around creative Cork - take this map around on your phone or as a printed page, pick up a special goodie bag at any of the locations, and find unique activity sheets at each place on the list!

Take some of the Crawford collection as muse

Pauline Bewick's 'Family': one of 52 prompts from the Crawford collection for families to discuss and create with

The Crawford has put forth a strong online showing over the course of the pandemic, and while its doors are back open in limited capacity, it's worth diving into their collection of activities for when the gang gets home.

Start with Talking Pictures, a collection of images and pieces from the Crawford collection, each putting forth a different topic, from family, to animals, to food, people and places. Get them talking, thinking and making.

Get the kids drawing

There might be some holes in their theories, but these donuts are a great drawing prompt for kids

Co-created by artists and kids in Direct Provision, Follow Your Nose is a great way to kids into fleshing out their scribbling tendencies, with tutorials in basic technique, and contemporary pop-art styles like Japanese 'manga' and emoji-level cutesiness with these donuts.

Paint outdoors in Limerick

An open-air artist and her supervisor at the Hunt Museum's garden in Limerick

Limerick's Hunt Museum is something of a work of art in itself, with its garden boasting nearby views of the Shannon river, King John’s Castle and Clancy’s Strand.

No better time to get the basics in drawing and painting from some of the city's finest artists - beginners of all ages are welcome, and materials and equipment are provided.

Get their imaginations moving

An online animation camp in August will help kids get their ideas in motion

With the help of Zoom and a smartphone app called Stop Motion Studio, artist Julie Forrester takes kids through a week of exploring their ideas in stop-motion animation.

Adult supervision will be required, and the camp, best suited for 8-12s, costs €50.

Get everyone dabbling

Homelife arts tutorials: activities for everyone

Posted online in March of last year, as the lockdowns began, artist Julie Forrester came up with a series of creative activities that anyone can try their hands at, involving common items or objects from the house, garden and other surrounding areas.

Full video tutorials and digital worksheets are supplied.

Take a look here — the videos and worksheets are free!