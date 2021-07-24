Saturday TV Tips: A day of movie classics from the past 60 years

The Bridge on the River Kwai is a classic from 1957 and Bridesmaids is 10 years old now
Bridesmaids: "This is kind of high octane stuff that really made me want to become a cop". Annie and Officer Nathan Rhodes

Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The Bridge on the River Kwai

RTÉ One, 1.45pm

A British colonel in a Japanese PoW camp is ordered to build a railway bridge over a river. David Lean's Oscar-winning Second World War drama, with Alec Guinness and William Holden.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The teenage wizard is alarmed to learn a dangerous fugitive sorcerer is searching for him. The third in the fantasy adventure series, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman.

The Void

Virgin Media One, 8pm

A boxer, a butcher, a part-time model and a scuba diver take on demanding mental and physical challenges for this gameshow.

Bridesmaids

RTÉ 2, 9pm

“You’re like the maid of dishonor!” A disorganised woman takes charge of her best friend's bridal party. Starring Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, and Chris O’Dowd. The film might be 10 years old now but it still has some genuinely funny scenes.

Julie & Julia

TG4, 9.20pm

Julia Child's story of her start in the cooking profession is intertwined with blogger Julie Powell's 2002 challenge to cook all the recipes in Child's first book. Starring Amy Adams, Meryl Streep and Chris Messina. Directed by Nora Ephron.

The Heart of Saturday Night

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Una Healy and Loah present six evenings of music in the company of some of Ireland's finest performers. Performers include Gavin James, Kodaline, Lyra, Joseph O'Connor, Gavin James & Loah, plus a special segment remembering Phil Lynott.

Sport

TOKYO 2020 Olympics all week — RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ Player, from 6am today

Hurling: Division 1 relegation playoff - Westmeath v Laois. TG4, 2.30pm

Football: Ladies championship, round 3 - Kerry v Donegal. TG4, 4.45pm

Radio

The Dead Key Newstalk, 10pm: Another airing for part two of Alan Meaney and Jason Gill's spy-thriller radio drama, taken from the Newstalk features archives.

