Thursday TV Tips: Son brings home tonnes of manure from work — will it help create an award-winning garden?

Ireland’s Garden Heroes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Horticulturalist Jimi Blake, garden designer Niall Maxwell and landscape designer Ingrid Swan have sought out the best amateur gardeners to celebrate the joy of transforming your own space.

The gardens are split into different categories in each episode, and the experts assess the plants, the design, the functionality, and the feel of the garden.

This evening they visit Carl Wright in Fanore, Co Clare; Bernie McCormack in Dublin’s city centre; and Fiona Whooley in the Dublin suburb of Rathmichael. When Fiona and her family moved into their home six years ago, their garden was a building site. Despite three hip replacements Fiona has worked tirelessly to make her garden the lush and tranquil spot it is today. The backdrop of the Rathmichael woods makes it even more idyllic. Fiona is helped by her son, Murray who supplies Fiona with tonnes of manure from his work in Festina Lente, a local horticulture and equestrian centre for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Why Girls Quit Sport

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Cork camogie star Anna Geary is on a crusade to find out why teenage girls give up on sport and exercise.

Huge numbers of teenagers give up sports during their teenage years, and girls are three times more likely to give up than boys. By the age of 13 -15 teenage girls are living by the label “not sporty” according to research from Sport Ireland. For four-time All-Ireland winning Cork camogie captain, Anna Geary, sport has played a vital role in her life and she is desperate to understand and investigate the drop-out rate among teenage girls.

Why Girls Quit Sport: This episode begins with a recap of the team, the demoralising statistics of teenagers and exercise, and the new challenge where contact sports, and the mixing of school years, are off-limits for the foreseeable future

Fíorscéal: Ten Dollar Death Trip

TG4, 10.30pm

With the world fighting a deadly pandemic, another heartbreaking public health crisis is raging in North America.

A new synthetic drug is killing more than gun crime, homicide and car accidents combined. One hundred times stronger than heroin, the deadly opioid fentanyl is cheap, potent and small enough to send in the post (from China via the dark web).

The Fíorscéal team travel to Vancouver, the epicentre of the fentanyl epidemic, to meet with health care workers, activists, fentanyl dealers and people who use it.

Fíorscéal — Ten Dollar Death Trip

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Marking the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's passing with a look back at an extraordinary career with DJ/broadcaster Kelly-Anne Byrne.

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty presents highlights of German electronic artist Novaa’s live set at last year’s Reeperbahn festival.