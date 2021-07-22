Thursday TV Tips: Son brings home tonnes of manure from work — will it help create an award-winning garden?

— plus a look at a new synthetic drug, 100 times stronger than heroin, that is killing more than gun crime, homicide and car accidents combined
Thursday TV Tips: Son brings home tonnes of manure from work — will it help create an award-winning garden?

Ireland's Garden Heroes with Niall Maxwell, Ingrid Swan and Jimi Blake

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Ireland’s Garden Heroes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Horticulturalist Jimi Blake, garden designer Niall Maxwell and landscape designer Ingrid Swan have sought out the best amateur gardeners to celebrate the joy of transforming your own space.

The gardens are split into different categories in each episode, and the experts assess the plants, the design, the functionality, and the feel of the garden.

This evening they visit Carl Wright in Fanore, Co Clare; Bernie McCormack in Dublin’s city centre; and Fiona Whooley in the Dublin suburb of Rathmichael. When Fiona and her family moved into their home six years ago, their garden was a building site. Despite three hip replacements Fiona has worked tirelessly to make her garden the lush and tranquil spot it is today. The backdrop of the Rathmichael woods makes it even more idyllic. Fiona is helped by her son, Murray who supplies Fiona with tonnes of manure from his work in Festina Lente, a local horticulture and equestrian centre for adults with intellectual disabilities. 

Why Girls Quit Sport

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

Cork camogie star Anna Geary is on a crusade to find out why teenage girls give up on sport and exercise.

Huge numbers of teenagers give up sports during their teenage years, and girls are three times more likely to give up than boys. By the age of 13 -15 teenage girls are living by the label “not sporty” according to research from Sport Ireland. For four-time All-Ireland winning Cork camogie captain, Anna Geary, sport has played a vital role in her life and she is desperate to understand and investigate the drop-out rate among teenage girls.

Why Girls Quit Sport: This episode begins with a recap of the team, the demoralising statistics of teenagers and exercise, and the new challenge where contact sports, and the mixing of school years, are off-limits for the foreseeable future
Why Girls Quit Sport: This episode begins with a recap of the team, the demoralising statistics of teenagers and exercise, and the new challenge where contact sports, and the mixing of school years, are off-limits for the foreseeable future

Fíorscéal: Ten Dollar Death Trip

TG4, 10.30pm

With the world fighting a deadly pandemic, another heartbreaking public health crisis is raging in North America.

A new synthetic drug is killing more than gun crime, homicide and car accidents combined. One hundred times stronger than heroin, the deadly opioid fentanyl is cheap, potent and small enough to send in the post (from China via the dark web).

The Fíorscéal team travel to Vancouver, the epicentre of the fentanyl epidemic, to meet with health care workers, activists, fentanyl dealers and people who use it.

Fíorscéal — Ten Dollar Death Trip
Fíorscéal — Ten Dollar Death Trip

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Marking the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's passing with a look back at an extraordinary career with DJ/broadcaster Kelly-Anne Byrne.

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty presents highlights of German electronic artist Novaa’s live set at last year’s Reeperbahn festival.

Read More

Anna Geary: Changing the rules of the game for our girls

More in this section

Irish band who defied Covid with bedroom release set for first live gig in 16 months and worldwide tour Irish band who defied Covid with bedroom release set for first live gig in 16 months and worldwide tour
Hamilton actor helps launch Cork walking trail set in the footsteps of Frederick Douglass Hamilton actor helps launch Cork walking trail set in the footsteps of Frederick Douglass
Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke joins the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke joins the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix
ireland's garden heroesgardeningmanurelandscape designergarden designerwhy girls quit sportsport#the great irish summercamogiefíorscéalten dollar death tripfentanylheroinopioidfentanyl epidemicplace: fanoreplace: rathmichaelplace: chinaplace: vancouverperson: carl wrightperson: bernie mccormackperson: fiona whooleyperson: jimi blakeperson: niall maxwellperson: ingrid swanperson: anna gearyperson: amy winehouse
Thursday TV Tips: Son brings home tonnes of manure from work — will it help create an award-winning garden?

'The Mark of Difference'

READ NOW

Latest

GREATSUMPOD1logo

Eoghan O'Sullivan talks to Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll and journalist Marjorie Brennan about the shows, the books and the music for the summer. Eoghan also chats to film critic Esther McCarthy about the biggest and best movies to watch out for over the coming weeks.

Listen Here
Volume 1: Travel
Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices